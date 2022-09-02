MURIC: Probe diversion of Adamawa College fees to Church Bank

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Adamawa State Government and Police authorities to properly investigate the circumstance that led to the management of Adamawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery paying admission fees of the institute into microfinance bank belonging to a church. Besides, the management of Adamawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery was recently forced to suspend the admission process into its institution after it was discovered that the professional fee was being paid into the microfinance bank belonging to a church.

Particularly, MURIC has accused some Christian groups in the country of pursuing an entitlement and possessive ideology which constitutes a threat to peaceful coexistence. The group also demanded a probe into the unfortunate incident. MURIC’s allegation was contained in a statement issued early on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022 by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola. The statement reads: “Adamawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery was recently forced to suspend its admission process after it was discovered that the professional fee was being paid into the Brethren MicroFinance Bank, Yola. The bank belongs to a church.

“It was only when a group of Muslims led by Shehu Ismail discovered this and protested that the college management was forced to suspend the exercise. . “Although we are not surprised by this development, we are deeply upset by the recalcitrance of our Christian neighbours and their penchant for cheating Muslims at every little opportunity. What is most disturbing is that for every discovery, exposure and revelation, hundreds of such must have been perpetrated by many Christian groups without the knowledge of Muslims. “We cannot continue like this. Our neighbours cheat us without any qualms. Tramadolised religiousity has taken over the churches.

Most Christian churches of today are not what we used to know in this country. It is a very disturbing phenomenon. Who did this to Nigeria? “Are there no conventional banks in the state? The same state capital, Yola, where the Brethren MicroFinance Bank is located plays host to several first and second generation banks. What stopped the school management from patronizing those conventional banks? “By the way, why should a public institution like the Adamawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery patronise a microfinance bank when there are safer banking institutions around? This is not just about religion but about the ethics of management.

“The school cannot claim to be unaware of the dangers involved in such a transaction in a country where microfinance banks collapse on monthly basis. What special benefits can the microfinance bank give the school that conventional, bigger and safer banks cannot give more? What security guaranty is there for the school’s savings in such a bank?

“It beats us hollow that the same Christians who shout to high heavens about Islamisation and Fulanisation are the first to be caught in so many raw deals aimed at benefiting Christians only at the expense of their Muslim neighbours. What happened to corporate integrity? What happened to values and norms? Where are those biblical teachings on morality and love of neighbour in all these? “Our Christian neighbours have mastered the art of deceit.

They falsely accuse Muslims of Islamisation knowing very well that they are the ones who are neck deep in Christianisation in all sectors. But the wind has blown. We have seen the ruff of the hen. “It is now crystal clear that this noise about Islamisation and Fulanisation is a clever design to cover up ongoing, real and aggressive Christianisation. Our Christian neighbours are pursuing an entitlement and possessive ideology and this constitutes a threat to peaceful coexistence. “It is important for them to keep shouting ‘Islamisation’ in order to put Muslims permanently on the defence. Our Christian neighbours have perfectly mastered the military tactic of using attack as the best form of defence. That way, people will not suspect them. “Muslims in Adamawa have lost confidence in the State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

There is no assurance of fair treatment for Muslims in such an academic institution that compromises standards in financial matters to a church microfinance bank. “Documents, particularly data, home addresses and telephone numbers submitted to the bank by Muslim students can be easily abused for religious purpose as they may end up in the Brethren Church for the latter to take advantage of particularly if documentation is involved at any stage. “This issue must not end there. Nobody should try to sweep it under the carpet. MURIC demands probe into the ugly and scandalous incident. It may appear ordinary but there is more to it than meets the eye.

Muslim tax-payers in the state deserve to know why the Adamawa State Nursing and Midwifery Council Committee ignored all conventional banks in Yola to open account number 050..…26 with the Brethren MicroFinance Bank, a bank that belongs to a church. “While we appeal to Muslims in Adamawa State in particular and Nigeria in general to remain calm and law abiding, we charge them to be at alert. We must be watchful and prayerful as it is now very clear that our neighbours are forever plotting to rob Peter to pay Paul. Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...