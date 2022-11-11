Islam

MURIC/RCCG, Media: Our witnesses waiting to testify on fact- finding meeting

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called out the Redeemed Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the media for fact-finding on its allegation that Muslims were disallowed from entering the camp for banking transactions and to check their WAEC, JAMB and other examination centres. Although, the RCCG denied the allegation, MURIC said its own witnesses who were direct victims of the blockage are now ready to be interviewed. MURIC’s claim was contained in a statement issued this week, by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads :“It will be recalled that on Monday, 24th October, 2022 we accused the Redeemed Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) situated along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway of disallowing Muslims from entering the camp to transact business at the banks and to check their examination centers.

“The RCCG denied the allegation. It called it fake news. We reacted to RCCG denial on Wednesday, 26th October, 2022 that we have evidence to back up our claim. We asked interested members of the media to contact us for the purpose of interrogating our witnesses but none did. “We hereby reiterate the fact that we have lined up several witnesses who were direct victims of RCCG blockade of Muslim bank customers.

There are names and telephone numbers of real Nigerian Muslim citizens, not ghosts, who were turned back at the RCCG gate for no other reason than that they are Muslims. “We have no scintilla of doubt that the RCCG blockade is an infraction of the rights of those Muslim victims. It should therefore be pursued to a logical conclusion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Teachers Day: Group commends teachers, describes them as nation builders

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State chapter has honored the teachers to celebrate the annual World Teachers Day. Particularly, October 5 every year is earmarked by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to celebrate the teachers across the world tagged: “Teachers Day or World Teachers Day”. The essence is […]
Islam

Ramadan: Shun ethnicity, speakers at UNILAG Alumni Lecture charge Nigerians

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) has urged Nigerians to shun the idea of prioritising ethnicity, tribalism and religion over competency, describing it as a threat to national development. Speaking during the 26th pre-Ramadan lecture of the UMA themed ‘Though Tribe and Tongue May Differ: Interrogating Nigeria’s Nationhood’, a former member of the House […]
Islam

2022: NAHCON partners Lagos, NDLEA for seamless Hajj operation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As Nigeria and other countries across the globe look onto the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to make announcement on the 2022 Hajj operation, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ,NAHCON has patnered with the Lagos State government and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for a hitchfree operation. The Hajj Commission said that the collaboration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica