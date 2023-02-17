MURIC To FG, Others: Donate relief materials for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

A civil liberty group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has also appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FG), humanitarian groups and wealthy individuals to send relief materials to Turkey and Syria where an earthquake has claimed more than 40,000 lives at the moment. Speaking on behalf of the organisation in Lagos recently, the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, urged federal government and the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN), to mobilise relief materials for the two countries.

The full statement reads : “The Southern part of Turkiye and Northern Syria were struck by a huge earthquake five days ago. The casualty at present is more than 28,000 dead and still counting while thousands were injured. The toll is expected to rise. “MURIC is severely pained by this natural disaster.

We are devastated. We stand by the people of Turkiye in this hour of need. We are enveloped by the atmosphere of grief that is presently all over Turkiye and Syria. “In particular, we share the agony of our very kind friends from Turkiye who reside in Nigeria, running schools, hospitals and building boreholes all over Nigeria. MURIC is deeply worried about the fate of their families back home in Turkiye at this crucial period. It is ironical that a foreign humanitarian group that is offering health and educational services to Nigerians has suffered such a gargantuan calamity. It hurts us to the marrows. “Yet as Muslims we must accept the earthquake as the will of Allah. It has happened and we must stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims. We are duty bound to mobilise empathy and kind words capable of generating succour for the victims.

“We therefore appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FG), humanitarian groups and wealthy individuals within the country to send relief materials to Turkiye and Syria with military dispatch. Let us think humanity first. “MURIC condoles with the Ambassador of Turkiye in Nigeria, Mr. Hidayet Bayraktar, the leader and members of the Hizmet Movement as well as NUSRET in Nigeria, the authorities and staff of the Nizamiye Hospital and Nile University, Abuja. In the same vein, we commiserate with the Ambassador of Syria in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Abo Serriah and the Syrian community.

“This is our message to members of the Hizmet Movement and NUSRET resident in Nigeria, ‘We appreciate what you have been doing for Nigerians. We are with you at this trying moment. You are not alone. Do not despair. Nigerians are standing by your side. This disaster did not hit you alone.

If it affected your buildings and families in faraway Turkiye, it hit our hearts and souls in Nigeria. We are totally devastated.” Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has flagged off a donation drive for victims of the devastating earthquake on Turkey and Syria. Indeed, the Council (NSCIA) provided two account numbers for cash donations and locations in Abuja, Lagos and Kano at which materials said to be in urgent need can be dropped.

In a statement released by it’s Secretary General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, recently, the NSCIA said the “…the Council, under the leadership of its President General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, passionately appeals to well-meaning Nigerians, most especially members of the Ummah to donate generously in cash and kind to the victims of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in South Turkey and North Syria which occured on Monday 6 February 2023 causing monumental destruction of lives and property.” While appealing for donations, NSCIA stated in the release that cash donations can be made into the two approved bank accounts hereunder while receipts or evidence of payment can be sent to the NSCIA via mesh@nscia. com.ng for record purposes.

Domiciliary Account (USD). Name: TURKISH EMBASSY -HUMANITARIAN ASSIST Account Number: 5072131687 Bank: Zenith Bank. 2. Naira Account Name: TURKISH EMBASSY ABUJA -HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE ACC (NGN). Account Number: 1228160057 Bank: Zenith Bank. Prof. Oloyede said: "Subsequent to the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)'s release of 18th Rajab, 1444AH (9th February, 2023) where it promised to provide the details regarding the modalities for the collection of relief items and accredited Bank Accounts for cash donations, the Council has finalised modalities for the collections.

