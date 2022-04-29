MURIC to Nigerian Army: Vacate Obalende Muslim praying ground

A Muslim rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to the Nigerian Army to vacate the Muslim praying ground at Obalende, Lagos, saying that the land where thousands of Muslims observe festive prayers had been acquired since the colonial era. The Muslim Right also urged the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, to issue a certificate of occupancy to the Lagos Muslim Community on the land without delay, alleging that the encroachment by the military constituted an impediment to the Muslim faithful, who observe their festival prayers on the land. In a statement by the Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group alleged that the land which is situated at Obalende is now littered with military hardwares , describing the development as a threat to freedom of religion as stipulated in Section 38 (i) & (ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an invitation to anarchy. The statement reads: “A 3.11 acre piece of land belonging to the Lagos Muslim Community is now a subject of controversy.

The land which is situated at Obalende is now littered with military hardwares. This encroachment has constituted an impediment because it is the same land on which thousands of Lagos Muslims observe their festival prayers. “MURIC regards this as an attempt to subtly commandeer the piece of land. It is an an open strangulation of Allah-given fundamental human rights, a threat to freedom of religion as stipulated in Section 38 (i) & (ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an invitation to anarchy.

“The land was originally given to the Lagos Muslim Community by the fourth colonial governor general of Nigeria, Sir Donald Cameroon (1931 – 1935), via an indenture on August 9th, 1931, ‘to HOLD the same unto, and to the use of the Grantees forever, free from all encumbrances. The group commended the efforts being made by Lagos state government and the Minister of Works to get the army out of the land, urging the Lagos State Governor to expedite action on the issuance of the C of O of the property. “It is our strong belief that Obalende Praying Ground is part of Ikoyi Land Law of Lagos State and since LASG became the owner of all lands situated within the state by virtue of the transfer of Crown Land Act Chapter 45, 1958 on the creation of Lagos State on 27th May, 1967, LASG has the power to exercise authority over the landed property.

“People who endeavor to engage with the government but who meet a brick wall at each attempt are prone to frustration. Youth among such people are most likely to become uncontrollable. Most importantly, a situation in which thousands of Muslims assemble for their festival prayer but cannot find a suitable place to perform it is the most volatile and unpredictable. It is worse when they are aware that the place they had been using before has been commandeered. MURIC appealed to the Lagos state government to do everything within its power to ensure that Lagos Muslims are not denied the use of Obalende Prayer Ground at any point in time, especially as Salah’s day of the ongoing Ramadan season of 2022 is fast approaching.

