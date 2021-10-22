MURIC to politicians: Learn from Prophet Muhammad, shun ‘do-or-die’ politics

A Nigerian human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to politicians to emulate Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by avoiding ‘do or die’ politics in their conduct. As Nigerian Muslims joined their counterparts to mark this year’s birthday (Maolud an-Nabiyy) of the Holy Prophet, MURIC said the best means to celebrate Prophet Muhammad is through emulation of his good virtues, adding that the body language of Nigerian politicians in recent times is not encouraging, particularly after the recent party congresses. The group, in its Maolud message signed by its leader, Professor Ishaq Akintola, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2021 (1443 AH) anniversary of the birth of the noblest man that ever lived, Muhammad, the son of Abdullahi (SAW). The statement read: “We seize the opportunity of this august occasion to appeal to Nigerian politicians to eschew ‘do or die’ politics.

The body language of our politicians in recent times is not encouraging, particularly after the recent party congresses held all over the country. Desperation, greed and avarice are still boldly written on the foreheads of our politicians. “It cuts across the political parties. Parallel congresses are held in almost all of the states and in almost all the parties. The exercise so far manifests gross desertification of the spirit of sportsmanship, statesmanship, patriotism and sacrifice. “Why are ex-governors breathing down the necks of sitting governors? Where is the spirit of living and letting live? What did the ex-governors forget in the state houses? Whatever achievement or failure registered during the tenure of a former governor is his own story and scorecard.

“No ex-governor has the right to take more than one ‘last look at the Moor’. Cast your last look at the government house as you pack your belongings out of it at the end of your tenure and wish your successor well. Unfortunately the reverse is the case as most of our ex-governors fight tooth and nail to retain control of the political architecture of the states. MURIC decried the disruption of political gatherings by suspected gunmen, alleging that Nigerian politicians still believe in thuggery and hooliganism as a means of settling scores and achieving their political ambitions.

“MURIC charges Nigerian politicians to learn from Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the master of the arts of persuasion and dialogue. Though he lived as a fugitive in Makkah for several years, he returned to liberate the city from the clutches of his oppressors without a single sword, leaving the scabbard. “Though a complete alien in Madinah, its inhabitants welcomed him with pomp and pageantry. Nigerian politicians will disarm their opponents without firing a single shot if only they will emulate this great man, Muhammad. We therefore challenge our politicians to find time to learn about him. We have no iota of doubt that the Nigerian political architecture will never be the same again if they can do so,”the group added.

