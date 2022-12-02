Islam

MURIC urges NUC to harmonise religious equality in private universities

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has advised Nigerian Muslim students and their parents to be caution when applying for admission into private universities owned by Christians pending the time the National Universities Commission (NUC) would sanitise them.

The group alleged that Christian proprietors of private universities are yet to purge themselves of tramadolised religiousity and deep-seated hatred for Muslims and their faith. This is manifested in forceful conversion of Muslim students, compelling Muslim students to attend church service and disallowing female Muslim students from using hijab. A statement issued by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in Lagos, recently alleged Christian owners of private universities of gymnastic religiousity, religious intolerance and identity theft.

The statement reads: “We have a litany of reports coming from Muslim students in private universities owned by Christians concerning anti-Muslim practices and religious apartheid. Muslim students are not allowed to practice their faith in those private universities. They cannot form Muslim students associations. “Worse still, they are not given any space where they can pray. Hijab is an anathema in such institutions. Muslim students are forced to attend Christian service in the chapel where attendance registers are marked and absentees are sanctioned. These institutions have the poorest human rights records today.

To Muslim parents and students, these institutions are comparable to torture chambers at least for the duration of their studentship. “These actions amount to gymnastic religiousity, religious intolerance and identity theft on the part of Christian owners of private universities. It is religious intolerance when Christian school authorities fail to provide a place for Muslim students to pray. It is acrobatic spirituality when Muslim students are forced to attend church. It is identity theft when Christian school owners disallow female Muslim students from wearing hijab thereby making them look like Christians.

“This treatment is obnoxious, unlawful, illegal, illegitimate and unconstitutional. It is an existential threat to the religion of Islam. It also constitutes indubitable proof of complete desertification of religious tolerance in the vocabulary of owners of Christian private universities. “One way out of this quagmire is for Muslim students and their parents to make proper investigations before applying for admission into any private university. Those found to be owned by Christians should be avoided at all cost because they are nothing but spiritual traps set for Muslims to lose their identities.

“Christian proprietors do not possess that magnanimity, liberality and broadmindedness to share what they have without attaching strings. They continue to assure us with their body language that Christian evangelism in Nigeria knows no decency, to them all is fair, particularly that which is foul. “To them, Muslim students are not among those who should enjoy or exercise their Allah-given fundamental human rights.

Human rights should be enjoyed by Christian students alone. “We urge Muslim students and their parents to avoid Christian private universities pending the time that the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) will sanitise them or pending the time Christian owners of private universities would have eschewed religious bigotry or learned to live and let live.”

 

