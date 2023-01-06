Islam

MURIC wants FG to declare 1st Muharram as yearly holiday in Nigeria

Author Taiwo Hassan

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has described the just concluded New Year public holiday declared by the Federal Government as a British-Christian imposed culture on Nigerians. MURIC however insisted Hijrah holiday for Nigerian Muslims too to underpin its relevance, significance and the correctness of the hypothesis of its proponents.

The Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, made this known in a statement, while reacting to the recent New Year celebration across the country nationwide. Akintola said in the release that many core Northern states declare 1st Muharram as holiday every year. So what stops FG from doing same at federal level? Is it because Nigeria is a Christian State even though, it has not been officially announced?

“Apart from the recognition given to 1st Muharram every year by core Northern states, it is noteworthy that the current Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, a Muslim, declared Hijrah holiday in Osun State when he was governor. The late Governor Isiaka Ajimobi who was equally a Muslim, also declared hijrah holiday in Oyo State.

“But his successor, Seyi Makinde who is a Christian, refused to follow suit in his first two years in office until Muslims in the state forced him to do so in his third year (2021). Makinde also declared 1st Muharram holiday in 2022 to assuage Muslims and get their support for his second term. He continued, “Our message to the incoming administration is this: For forty-four (44) years Nigerian Muslims have demanded 1st Muharram holiday.

For forty-four years they have been denied, deprived and rejected. For twenty- nine years (29) MURIC consistently asked FG to give Nigerian Muslims the 1st Muharram Hijrah holiday but it has been ignored to date. “The new administration must prove to all that it is prepared to deescalate tension and usher in a period of equal rights and justice particularly between the two main religious groups in the country by declaring 1st Muharram holiday. The MURIC director added, “By the way, the next hijrah holiday will fall on 19th July, 2023, ceteris paribus. That will be 1st Muharram, 1446.

he next administration can still right this wrong. This earth planet will not tumble if it declares 19th July, 2023 Hijrah holiday in recognition of the first day of the Islamic calendar. “This is the time to ignore noise makers. All the quibbling about the Islamisation of Nigeria is mere blackmail. It is an attempt to stop the Muslims from regaining their Allah-given fundamental rights which was brutally violated by the British colonialists who, essentially, were Christians of course. “Those behind the allegation of Islamisation are aware of atrocities committed against Nigerian Muslims in the past. The Islamisation propaganda is a ruse and a smokescreen designed as the well-known ‘attack-is-the-best-formof- defence’ strategy used by pathological cheats all over the world. The next administration should not fall for it.”

 

Our Reporters

