Murray-Bruce: BON broadcasting awards’ll be credible

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), promoters of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) have assured industry stakeholders and Nigerians of credibility of the awards process. Chairman of the Awards Steering Committee and President of the Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray- Bruce, during an interview on Arise TV, yesterday. According to Murray-Bruce, TNBA is different, as it involves professionals rewarding professionals. To ensure credibility, he said the panel of judges for the awards will comprise stellar industry figures, who will infuse the process with the credibility they have earned over the years.

He said: “These awards are going to be the most credible, most authentic, and most viewed by people. “These awards are for professionals rewarding professionals in the industry. “The judges are credible people, who have nothing to gain financially and a lot to lose in terms of their credibility.” He further stated that the award process will be devoid of sponsorship influence, stressing that sponsors only have the opportunity of marketing their products and services to the public.

