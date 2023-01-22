Murray loses to Bautista, Evans beaten by Rublev

Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open after eventually losing to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in a valiant display where he struggled to move. Former world number one Murray finished his secondround match at 4am on Friday and, returning to court 39 hours later, was beaten 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4. The 35-year-old Scot, who had career-threatening hip surgery in 2019, was the last Briton to fall in the singles. Earlier on Saturday, Dan Evans lost 6-4 6-2 6-3 to fifth seed Andrey Rublev. Murray left everything out on the court before succumbing to the man who famously beat him at the 2019 Australian Open in what the three-time Grand Slam champion feared would be the final match of his career. Two weeks later, Murray had the hip resurfacing surgery he thought he would not be able to return from – but four years on he was back in Melbourne aiming to reach the fourth round at a major for the first time since Wimbledon in 2017. Murray said he had “a lot of mixed emotions” after losing to 34-year-old Bautista Agut. “I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event so I’m proud of that,” he added. “That is really, in whatever you’re doing, all you can do. You can’t always control the outcome. You can’t control how well you’re going to play or the result. “You can control the effort that you put into it, and I gave everything that I had the last three matches.” Ever since Murray beat Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis in a five-set thriller that ended at a time he described as a “farce”, the question was: how would he recover physically to face 24th seed Bautista Agut?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...