Murrays Corner teams up with celebrities to empower women

Nigeria’s leading herbal and beauty brand, Murrays Corner, which is owned by Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, recently teamed up with a few celebrities to empower women through trade fair.

The brand staged two talk-of-the-town sales events, tagged “MurrayKurves Trade Fair” in Lagos and Akure.

The events, a mixture of sales and empowerment activities spiced with celebrity flavour gave fans and customers of the brand the privilege to meet some of their favourite Nollywood actresses and social media celebrities who are brand ambassadors of the Murray Kurves Secrets brand.

The first of the two events, tagged “Lagos Tour Fair,” held on February 12, 2022, at Academy Guest House and Event Hall, Agidingbi, Lagos, drew lots of customers and loyal fans of the brands who had the pleasure of meeting social media celebrities such as Mandy Kiss and Diva Gold, actresses Tayo Odueke (alias Sikirat Sindodo), Biodun Okeowo (aka Omo Borty), among others.

The Akure event, on February 19, 2022, at Dome Event Centre, Alagbaka, and it also featured a “celebrity meet” with Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and giveaways of home items and appliances such as iron, microwave, food flasks, umbrellas, electric cooker, blenders and sets of cooking pots.

Venues of both events were besieged by customers and brand supporters who trooped out in their hundreds to participate in the sales and business empowerment programme.

At least five beneficiaries, including a 65-year-old widow, Mrs Victoria Ademisoro (who got a grinding machine and N50,000 cash) received various cash and other gifts that included grinding machines and generators. While the trio of Rita Osai, Ebimo Gift, and Agali Esther each got N100,000, Queen Ibaga got N50,000.

According to Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, “Empowering people, lifting and helping them to stand on their own is my objective. I am glad this is happening. And I am thankful to God, that my brand, Murrays Corner, is making this happen.”

 

