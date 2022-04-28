Business

Murrays Corner welcomes actress Dayo Tejuosho as ambassador

Generally, brand ambassadors are responsible for ensuring that a brand remains visible. They are also tasked to deliver a consistent message that aligns with the organisation’s visions and goals.

But for MurryKurves Secrets, also known as Murrays Corner, established by cosmetologist Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, it is much more than that. It is about the credibility, revolution and intervention the skincare and body wellness enterprise has been able to garner in Nigeria.

Murrays Corner is deep into solving perenial and endemic skin problems and conditions detested by people who carry them around.

The testimonials from those who have encountered life-transforming abound. The elated clients bombard every available  platform of the beauty company to express their joy of now being narcissists.

This is why clients of the company have now assumed the role of the ‘real onwers’.

“We are not only known all over Nigeria but also abroad as we even have a distributor in Europe presently. To the fact that we also have a fan page dedicated to Murrays Corner tagged ‘Murrays Lovers’ created by a diehard fan on Instagram,” Murrays Corner founder declared.

The list of Nollywood actresses coming on board to promote the global brand keeps growing. Days ago, the CEO announced that another actress Ajoke Tejuosho, has joined the train of celebrity models of the brand.

“Join us as We welcome ctress Ajoke Tejuosho @ajokeomoegbe To Murrays Corner @murraykurves_secrets,” Aderemi Fiyin wrote.

“Give it to the best SOLUTION brand in Nigeria and Africa @murraykurves_secrets

“This is just the beginning of an amazing  journey.”

 

