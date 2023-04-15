Murtala Mohamed Foundation Launches Book On Chibok Girls

Chief Executive Officer of Murtala Mohamed Foundation (MMF), Dr Aisha Mohammed-Oyebode has announced the publishing of a book authored by her and titled “The Stolen Daughters of Chibok” to the public.

The book was released last week in the United States on April 4th by PowerHouse Books Inc New York and is being released internationally on Friday, the 9th anniversary of the Chibok girls’ abductions.

This book contains the families’ experiences of loss and hope beginning in 2015, following the kidnapping of 276 Chibok girls by Boko Haram in 2014 when no one had found their missing daughters.

According to Aisha Mohammed Oyebode, the book is a collection of stories, and it is a call to action for the restoration of balance in the Chibok community.

It includes images by Akintunde Akinleye, interviews with the families, and chapters and excerpts by a team of professionals, including journalists and psychologists, who worked together to offer a full report and deep investigation of this catastrophe.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote the foreword to the book, which also includes essays on violence, gender, and other topics from writers, novelists, academics, and public figures such as Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, Mozambique and South Africa’s former first lady, Graça Machel-Mandela, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Bishop Mathew Kukah, Professor Femi Oyebode, and others.

The ultimate result is a heartbreaking depiction of the cost of this catastrophe, which has affected communities in Nigeria and around the world.

Muhammed Oyebode underlined the Foundation’s commitment to collaborating with partners to enhance the situation of women and girls around the world, with a focus on safety, education, and economic opportunity.

“While progress has been made. It is clear that more needs to be done to develop clear routes that bring women and girls from conflict to safety.”

“The Stolen Daughters of Chibok,” the MMF Chief Executive remarked, “is a tribute to the Chibok families’ resilience and courage in the face of adversity.”

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation is one of Nigeria’s major charity organizations, with operational expertise spanning the Federation’s six key geopolitical zones and programmes addressing the most pressing economic and social concerns of our time.