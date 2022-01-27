Sports

Musa: AFCON ouster hard but has made Eagles stronger

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Captain Ahmed Musa has told thenff.com that though the Super Eagles’ exit from the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations was a hard one for the players, there is no time for any pity-party and the shock has only made the squad stronger. “You know it is still a shock but I can assure you that things like these make a team stronger. We did our best in the circumstances. When you lose at a tournament, it hurts really bad. However, we don’t have time to keep reflecting over what went wrong. “We have very important challenges in front of us, and all we can do is stay stronger and have firm belief in ourselves that we can do it.

The focus is now on the World Cup play-off.” Nigeria exited the 33rd AFCON after losing by the odd goal to Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in a Round of 16 encounter in Garoua on Sunday evening. On return to Abuja on Tuesday morning, Youth and Sports Minister Sunday Dare had a breakfast meeting with the contingent where he explicated that the Government was proud of the squad and its performance. Up next for the Super Eagles is the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff with the Black Stars of Ghana, with the Ghanaians set to host the first leg and the reverse in Nigeria, both matches to take place between 24th and 29th March.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Juve stunned by Serie A strugglers, Benevento

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Juventus’ hopes of winning a 10th straight Serie A title were dealt a major blow after Adolfo Gaich snatched a remarkable winner for strugglers Benevento at the Allianz Stadium. Gaich pounced on a stray Arthur pass before punishing the sluggish hosts. Juve had a penalty overturned and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed as Benevento […]
Sports Top Stories

Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic beats Berrettini for 20th Grand Slam title

Posted on Author Reporter

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 men’s Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. The 34-year-old Serb won 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of a passionate and vocal 15,000 crowd on Centre Court, reports the BBC. Seventh seed […]
Sports

Police issue dispersal order to celebrating Liverpool fans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Merseyside police have issued a dispersal order for the city centre after Liverpool fans gathered for a second night to celebrate winning a first Premier League title. The order was issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and will remain in place until June 28. Crowds gathered outside Anfield on Thursday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica