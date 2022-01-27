Musa: AFCON ouster hard but has made Eagles stronger

Captain Ahmed Musa has told thenff.com that though the Super Eagles’ exit from the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations was a hard one for the players, there is no time for any pity-party and the shock has only made the squad stronger. “You know it is still a shock but I can assure you that things like these make a team stronger. We did our best in the circumstances. When you lose at a tournament, it hurts really bad. However, we don’t have time to keep reflecting over what went wrong. “We have very important challenges in front of us, and all we can do is stay stronger and have firm belief in ourselves that we can do it.

The focus is now on the World Cup play-off.” Nigeria exited the 33rd AFCON after losing by the odd goal to Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in a Round of 16 encounter in Garoua on Sunday evening. On return to Abuja on Tuesday morning, Youth and Sports Minister Sunday Dare had a breakfast meeting with the contingent where he explicated that the Government was proud of the squad and its performance. Up next for the Super Eagles is the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff with the Black Stars of Ghana, with the Ghanaians set to host the first leg and the reverse in Nigeria, both matches to take place between 24th and 29th March.

