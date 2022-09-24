Musa Amadu bidding to create story of revival in Nigerian football

Musa Ahmadu has harped on the need to create a new image for Nigerian football which will inevitably attract sponsors and deepen the country’s standing in the comity of nations. And very few stakeholders can argue with the fact that there is no man among those jostling for the plum job capable of driving such a dream to fruition better than the former NFF Secretary-General whose integrity can be vouched for by most of the people in the Nigerian football fraternity.

Amadu earned his praise as a man of integrity when he voluntarily gave up his position as the Secretary-General of the NFF in the early days of Pinnick’s administration in controversial circumstances and many stakeholders including ex-internationals such as Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Babayaro and Sunday Mba are now asking for his return to the federation as President.

A lawyer, one of the very first Nigerians with a FIFA Master’s Degree in law, humanities and sports management, Ahmadu was the General Secretary of the NFF from 2010 to 2015 in an era described as one of the best moments of Nigerian football.

As the man who handled the administrative aspect of football during the time, he worked tirelessly as Nigeria claimed the African Cup of Nations for the third time in 2013. He also played a pivotal role as the Golden Eaglets under coach Manu Garba also in 2013, won the country’s fourth FIFA U-17 World Cup with aplomb in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while the Super Falcons were the team to beat as they also won the seventh of their nine Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) titles. He said his vision is to recreate such moments and build football from the grassroots for enduring success. He said he has the vision to restore Nigeria’s football glory in all sectors including governance, club administration, player development and technical affairs. He said the capacity of the Nigerian coaches must be enhanced without recourse to foreign input for the growth of the game in the country.

“People are always quick to ask me, what is wrong in Nigerian football that I want to fix? What makes me think I can fix these ills? And I always answer – my focus is not only on what is wrong. My friends, elders and colleagues, my focus is on what can be made right! “We want to build an image of Nigerian football that will make the Nigerian person walk tall in the street anywhere in the world and be referred to as ‘the guy or lady who comes from that football country where everything is well-run’. “We want to create opportunities for people who hitherto would not have had a chance to be anywhere near a football field – job opportunities that will take our youth off the streets, football opportunities that will empower every sector of our society and create gainful employment,” Amadu said.

