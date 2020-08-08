Sports

Musa announces birth of baby

Al-Nassr winger and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has announced the birth of a baby boy to his family. The forward remarried in May 2017, to Juliet Ejue, after divorcing his ex-wife Jamila over “irreconcilable differences” This is the second child between Musa and Juliet after welcoming their first in February 2018, although the 27-year-old winger has two children with his former wife. The ex-Leicester City forward took to social media to herald the good news while also thanking God for the safe delivery of his child. “Life is indeed a gift and Allah has decided to give us a gift that can’t be bought with money,” Musa posted on Instagram.

“He decided to bless my family with a bouncing baby boy. Mother and baby are doing well. Thank you for all your prayers and support always.” Musa has been with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr since the summer of 2018 when he left Premier League club Leicester City. The Nigeria international started his career at GBS Football Academy and played for JUTH and Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) before leaving for Europe in 2010. The winger teamed up with Dutch side VVV-Venlo and made 37 appearances for the club before he signed for Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow in 2012.

