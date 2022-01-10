Musa: Eagles’ll tame Salah’s Egypt

Captain Ahmed Musa says the Super Eagles are ready for the 33rd African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Nigerian side have won the tournament three times and they are among the top contenders for the trophy this turn.

The Eagles played a practice match with Cameroonian side Cotton Sports on Friday and won 2-0. Next for the Super Eagles is their Afcon opener, against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday and Musa said, they are battle ready.

“All I can say is that we are ready for the first game against Egypt. Thank God the other players we are expecting is in camp this morning and we are still expecting Collins.”

He said. “Definitely I talk to the players because we know what is important. This tournament we know if we can win it, it’s going to be a big impact to our own country and family too. “So, we are all ready and we know what we can do. If we give all our best, I know we can win this tournament,” he said.

