Musa fails West Brom trial as 3 EPL clubs show interest

The reported move of Super Eagles skipper to the English Premier League side West Brom crashed because the winger failed to impress the Baggies technical crew during trial. There were insinuations West Brom couldn’t match the wages the skipper was asking for which was responsible for the failure of the deal but British tabloid The Sun reported that Musa did not impress while on trials at West Brom who promptly pulled out of the race to sign the pacy winger. However, the forward is not short of suitors despite the recent setback with at least 3 EPL clubs jostling to sign the free agent. Reports have suggested that Southampton, Burnley and Brighton are now keen to sign Musa after West Bromwich Albion dropped their interest in the Super Eagles captain. The 28-year-old Musa could also return to former Russian club CSKA Moscow even though he has said he wants to give the Premier League another shot after he failed to shine at Leicester City three years ago. Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr released Ahmed Musa in October 2020.

