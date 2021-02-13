Musa fails West Brom trial as 3 EPL clubs show interest

The reported move of Super Eagles skipper to the English Premier League side West Brom crashed because the winger failed to impress the Baggies technical crew during trial. There were insinuations West Brom couldn’t match the wages the skipper was asking for which was responsible for the failure of the deal but British tabloid The Sun reported that Musa did not impress while on trials at West Brom who promptly pulled out of the race to sign the pacy winger. However, the forward is not short of suitors despite the recent setback with at least 3 EPL clubs jostling to sign the free agent. Reports have suggested that Southampton, Burnley and Brighton are now keen to sign Musa after West Bromwich Albion dropped their interest in the Super Eagles captain. The 28-year-old Musa could also return to former Russian club CSKA Moscow even though he has said he wants to give the Premier League another shot after he failed to shine at Leicester City three years ago. Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr released Ahmed Musa in October 2020.
EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool's title parade
*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]
UEFA League: Two Atletico players test positive for COVID-19
Atletico Madrid say two individuals have tested positive for coronavirus before Thursday’s Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig in Lisbon. The Spanish club said the unnamed individuals are isolating at home. The positive cases were discovered after first-team players and club staff travelling to Lisbon were tested in Madrid on Saturday, reports the BBC. […]
EPL: Brighton stun Liverpool, Lingard scores twice on West Ham debut
*Leaders Man City beat Burnley for 13th successive win *Leicester overcome Fulham to strengthen top-four push Brighton moved 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone by stunning Liverpool, whose recent struggles at Anfield continued. Steven Alzate got a fortuitous but deserved winner for the Seagulls, who are now unbeaten in four league matches. […]
