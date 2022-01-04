Musa joins Eagles camp as aparthy continues

…players not in England also late to camp

Super Eagles players invited to camp for the Africa Cup of Nations expected to start in the next five days in Cameroon continued to showed up in their Abuja camp one after the other as players aparthy to resumption continued. Captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, was the latest arrival in camp despite arriving the country days ago as he was cited in Kaduna during Kano Pillars’ Nigeria Professional Football League game against Enyimba on Sunday. The players lacklustre attitude towards the team continue to give Nigerians concern as they expected all the players not playing in England to have arrived before now. It would be recalled that Senegal striker, Sadio Mane and goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, both departed England immediately after their game, as Chelsea forced Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the English Premier League game played on Sunday, arriving the team’s camp on Monday morning. Musa swelled the players in camp to 14 with the other 14 players expected to arrive camp on Tuesday including those in England. Samuel Chukwueze, who played for his La Liga side, Villarreal on Monday night should also join the team later on Tuesday. Other players in camp are the three goalkeepers, Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi and John Noble. Also in camp are Zaidu Sanusi, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Sadiq Umar, Olisa Ndah and Taiwo Awoniyi. The Eagles are expected to take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in their first game on Tuesday, January 11 before further games against Sudan and Guinea Bissau

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...