Musa missing as Peseiro unleashes Osimhen on Portugal

Onuachu, Etebo return; Onyemaechi, Osayi get debut call up

Captain Ahmed Musa has been left out of the international friendly match against Portugal but coach Jose Peseiro named red-hot Victor Osimhen in the 23-man squad that will trade tackles with Cristiano Ronaldo-captained Selecao. William Ekong will lead the team out in place of Musa as goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Wilfred Ndidi Calvin Bassey and Kevin Akpoguma, midfielders Ayodele-Aribo and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman all have spaces in the team Wing-back Tyronne Ebuehi makes a long-awaited return to the fold, as hard-as-nails midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo. Defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi Samuel (based in Portugal and Turkey respectively) are called up for the first time. Forward Paul Onuachu also returns to the threetime African champions.

Thursday’s encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon will kick off at 18.45pm Portugal time (19.45pm in Nigeria) The squad: Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Watford FC, England); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel) Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey) Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece) Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Terem Moffi (Lorient FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Genk FC, Belgium); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, England).

 

Sports

UEFA League: Shakhtar sink Real Madrid again as Inter keep hopes alive

Posted on Author Reporter

*Atlético face tricky trip to Salzburg after draw with Bayern Shakhtar Donetsk completed a shock Champions League double over Real Madrid on Tuesday, winning 2-0 in Kyiv to leave Zinedine Zidane’s side at risk of going out in the group stage. Second-half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon earned Shakhtar a victory that puts them […]
Sports

India 2022: Flamingos defeat Chile 2-1, reach q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria reached the quarter finals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in India after the Flamingos scooped all three points from Chile in a 2-1 win in Bhubaneswar. Blessing Emmanuel’s goal in the 4th minute of the game and Bisola Mosaku’s strike off a free-kick by dead-ball artist Miracle Usani with […]
Sports

Barcelona survive Copa del Rey scare

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona survived a major scare to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals at Granada’s expense. Extra-time goals from Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Jordi Alba sealed a dramatic victory for Barca, who had trailed 2-0 until the 88th minute, the BBC reports. Late goals from Griezmann and Alba forced extra time after Kenedy […]

