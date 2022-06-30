Musa Muhammed relishes new move in Europe

Nigerian right back and former Golden Eaglets captain, Musa Muhammed said the prospect of playing on the European continent with FK Sarajevo necessitated his transfer to the Bosnian Premier League. The 25-year-old pacy defender on Tuesday completed a two-year deal to the Liga 12 side as a free agent from HNK Gorica where he spent some four years with the Croatian side.

“I have signed a two-year deal with the option of plus one with FK Sarajevo which a very big club here in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” explained Muhammed, who led Nigeria to her fourth FIFA U-17 World Cup title in the UAE in 2013.“The current club President (Ismir Mirvic ) of FK Sarajevo wants to change things positively and bring the club back to where they belong after missing the league title in the past few seasons and I’m happy to be part of this dream.

“This is the kind of thing that I like; I’m ready to face the challenges and bring out my best.” Fudbalski Klub Sarajevo (FK Sarajevo) is one of the most successful clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina but last won the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2020. But Muhammed reckoned the club is destined for greater things under the current dispensation, adding his career would enjoy further boost with the selfstyled The Giants (Divovi). “We want to win the league here so that we can have the chance of playing in the Champions League or Europa Cup,” he further said.

“I’m here because the club has great plans of returning to Europe. “FK are a very ambitious club and they match my ambition too and I’m so happy because it would give me the opportunity to achieve my own dreams too.” Noted for his defensive versatility and apart from successful campaign at HNK Gorica, Musa has also starred for Istanbul Basaksehir; FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo as well as Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria since his arrival in Europe from Kano-based FC Heart Academy in 2015.

