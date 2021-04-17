Musa not same player that ruled league 18 years ago –Finidi George

Former Super Eagles Star Finidi George says the return of Ahmed Musa to Kano Pillars is good for the image of the Nigerian professional football league but warned the fans not to expect the same player that lit up the league 18 years ago. Pillars confirmed that the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow winger has rejoined them for a second stint on Tuesday. Musa has been without a club since parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on October 25, 2020. And at 28 he has returned to the Sani Abacha Stadium after agreeing on a short-term contract with the Nigeria Professional Football League outfit.

Musa’s first stint with the Sai Masu Gida in 2009 was successful as he finished as the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals. Finidi who spoke to brila. net in an exclusive interview said the decision to come back to Pillars is great, but he insisted that Musa isn’t the same player that left the club in 2009.

“Ahmed Musa playing for Pillars again is good for Pillars, it’s good for the fans. It’s good for the face of the League too, but they should not expect Ahmed Musa who played 12 years ago because our fans sometimes expect him to perform Magic.” “At his age now; he’s aging, we don’t expect to see the Ahmed Musa of five, six, or seven seasons ago. If they expect that, I believe it will not happen because football is all about time.

