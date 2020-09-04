Musa on his way out of Saudi Arabian club

The big poser in Saudi Arabia is whether Ahmed Musa will see through his contract at deposed champions Al Nassr following the marque signing of Argentina star Gonzalo Martinez for 18 million Euros. Martinez will join Al Nassr from Serie A club Atalanta in the new season after he netted four goals and provided three assists in 10 matches. Al Nassr have also been linked with Metzut Ozil with reports suggesting a record personal deal of 17 million Euros for the Arsenal star. Ahmed Musa, 27, has only managed two goals this season in 23 league appearances as his Riyadh club have lost their championship to bitter rivals Al Hilal with two rounds of matches still to be played.
Related Articles
Championship: Brentford beat Swansea to reach play-off final
Brentford overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Swansea City 3-2 on aggregate and book their spot in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. Ollie Watkins’ composed finish in the 11th minute levelled the semi-final on aggregate, and a header from Emiliano Marcondes put the Bees ahead in the tie four minutes later. Bryan Mbeumo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oliseh: Why Inter Milan lost Europa League final
Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has hailed Sevilla has one of the best sides in Europe following their victory over Inter Milan in the Europa League final. Sevilla came from behind to beat Inter Milan 3 – 2 in Cologne on Friday to lift their sixth UEFA Europa league title. Inter took the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
La Liga: Real overtake Barca again after Mallorca win
Real Madrid have returned to the LaLiga summit, following a 2-0 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday night. Vinicius Junior opened scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s men in the first half with a fine chip. Captain Sergio Ramos made it 2-0 with a fine free-kick, to secure maximum points for Real. The victory sees Los […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)