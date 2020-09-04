Musa on his way out of Saudi Arabian club

The big poser in Saudi Arabia is whether Ahmed Musa will see through his contract at deposed champions Al Nassr following the marque signing of Argentina star Gonzalo Martinez for 18 million Euros. Martinez will join Al Nassr from Serie A club Atalanta in the new season after he netted four goals and provided three assists in 10 matches. Al Nassr have also been linked with Metzut Ozil with reports suggesting a record personal deal of 17 million Euros for the Arsenal star. Ahmed Musa, 27, has only managed two goals this season in 23 league appearances as his Riyadh club have lost their championship to bitter rivals Al Hilal with two rounds of matches still to be played.

Like this: Like Loading...