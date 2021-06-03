Musa, Onuachu boost Eagles’ Camp ahead of Lions friendly

The arrival of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and forward Paul Onuachu (voted Best Player and Top Scorer in Belgium in the just-concluded season), has boosted the camp of the Nigeria national team ahead of the international friendly match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon scheduled for this Friday, in Austria. The arrival of the duo increased the numbers of players in camp to 20 after 18 players trained at the training pitch of the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna, where both fierce rivals will do battle in what is their first clash in two years. Cameroon’s Indomitable joyof the Super Eagles in principally Africa Cup of Nations finals – 1984, 1988 and 2000.

But the Eagles edged the neighbours to the east 3-2 in the quarter finals of the last AFCON in Egypt two years ago, mauled the Lions 3-0 in a friendly in Belgium in October 2015 and were vastly superior over two legs in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in September 2017. Other players in camp are goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and John Noble; defenders William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem and Jamilu Collins; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Abraham Marcus and Samson Tijani and; forwards Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi and Peter Olayinka.

