Musa returns to Jos as Plateau Utd host Kano Pillars

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, will on Sunday return to Jos, where he started his career with JUTH FC of Jos as Kano Pillars take on Plateau United in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 24 games across various centres in the country.

 

The former Leicester City of England star joined Kano Pillars, where he made his name in the domestic league before his sojourn abroad, about a month ago and already played three games in the league with one assist to his name against Adamawa United in his first game after his return.

 

Sai Masu Gida currently top the league table with 44 points and will be hopeful of taking something away from their trip to Jos.

 

Since the start of the second round of the current campaign, MFM have accumulated 10 points  out of possible 12 points with three of the results coming away from home.

 

The Lagos-based club secured a walkover win against FC Ifeany-  iUbah before a 2-0 defeat of Warri Wolves.

 

Last weekend the club got a 1-0 win over Lobi Stars while wrapping up the week with a goalless draw away to Sunshine Stars. They will be targeting another win at the Agege Stadium when they play host to Dakkada FC on Sunday.

 

Nasarawa United will be at home against Adamawa United with Wikki Tourists keeping a date with Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

 

Other matches for the weekend will see Heartland traveling to Aba for a match against Enyimba while Uyo will be the battlefield for Akwa United and Kwara United.

 

Rangers will be playing away to FC IfeanyiUbah as Jigawa Golden Stars host Abia Warriors with Sunshine Stars, traveling to Makurdi against Lobi Stars. Katsina United also playing at home against Warri Wolves.

