Musa terminates contract with Turkish club, gets new deal

Ahmed Musa has joined Sivasspor af- ter his two-year contract with another Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk was terminated. His new deal is for two years. At Sivasspor, he will play alongside fellow Nigerian forward Leke James and also feature in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He is believed to be a personal choice of the coach Riza Calimbay., Today Fatih Karagumruk terminated his contract with a year still left. The 29-year-old Super Eagles captain has failed to shine in Turkey since he moved as a free agent in July 2021.

