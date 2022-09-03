Musa terminates contract with Turkish club, gets new deal

Ahmed Musa has joined Sivasspor af- ter his two-year contract with another Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk was terminated. His new deal is for two years. At Sivasspor, he will play alongside fellow Nigerian forward Leke James and also feature in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He is believed to be a personal choice of the coach Riza Calimbay., Today Fatih Karagumruk terminated his contract with a year still left. The 29-year-old Super Eagles captain has failed to shine in Turkey since he moved as a free agent in July 2021.
Related Articles
NWPL: Experts fault NFF over payment of refs’ allowances
The Nigeria Football Federation has been blamed for the disruption of the Nigeria WomenFootballLeaguecaused by the Referees’ Appointment Committee of the NFF. The referee committee had threatened not to appoint officials for the women league because the sitting allowances of its members were not paid a development that did not only cause embarrassment to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bundesliga: Bayern bounce back from cup thrashing with win at Union Berlin
Bayern Munich bounced back from Wednesday’s 5-0 German Cup loss to Borussia Monchengladbach with a resounding victory at Union Berlin. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot before doubling the visitors’ lead eight minutes later. Goals from Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman either side of Niko Giesselmann’s effort made it 4-1 to the visitors, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: School of Commerce hits final after marathon penalty shootout
The defending Champions of the Delta State Principals Cup competition, School Of Commerce, Warri, has qualified for the final of the developmental football fiesta sponsored by Zenith Bank PLC. Itwashowevernotaneasy task for the School of Commerce as they were forced into a ‘marathon’ penalty shootout by Ovwor Mixed Secondary School after the full time […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)