Sports

Musa to for highest bidder

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, is set to announce his new club after parting ways with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr by mutual consent. The 28-year-old winger is now a free agent and he is expected to make announcement of his next club in coming days.

There are a lot of interests from Turkish clubs and his former club in Russia CSKA Moscow but Musa’s agent said he would be going for the highest bidder. “He has already been linked with some top Turkish clubs, but these clubs do not have the cash they had two years ago.

“It is most likely that he could be heading back again to Russia where he made name playing for CSKA Moscow or a sister club who still value his style.” Ahmed Musa was the highest earner at the Riyadh club after he signed a four-year contract soon after his heroics at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: I don’t know how goal was disallowed – Arteta

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Vardy ends Arsenal’s unbeaten home run, Saints shock Everton *Wolves, Newcastle draw Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score a customary goal against Arsenal and send Leicester to within a point of the Premier League summit with a first win at the Gunners’ home since 1973. Vardy, 33, had missed two games with […]
Sports

PSG’s Di Maria gets four-game ban for role in bad-tempered loss to Marseille

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain forward Angel di Maria has been banned for four matches for his role in a bad-tempered Ligue 1 defeat by Marseille on September 13. Di Maria, 32, was accused of spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez during a match in which five players were also sent off after a late brawl, reports the […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal gun down Hammers, Palace stun United

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Everton, Leeds Eddie Nketiah’s late goal ensured Arsenal maintained their 100% Premier League start as they condemned West Ham to a second successive defeat. The Gunners largely controlled the early stages and went ahead with their first effort on goal when Alexandre Lacazette headed in from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chipped cross. Despite Mikel Arteta’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: