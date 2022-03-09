Musa to retire after World Cup, Eguavoen reveals

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa will quit the national team after the next FIFA World Cup, interim manager of the team has revealed.

The coach came under criticism for inviting some players including 29-year-old Fatih Karagümrük winger ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana and the coach said invitation to Musa is a loyalty to a tradition established in the national team whereby long-serving captains are accorded such right.

Eguavoen who also doubled as the Nigeria Football Federation technical director said that Musa is being honored with a slot in the squad like other Captain before him.

“We are from a country that doesn’t forget tradition, we don’t forget history. These are things we did for late Keshi, 1994 he wasn’t playing but he was our leader. These are things we did for people like Peter Rufai, Joseph Yobo.

“He has agreed that after the World Cup he’s going to retire. We will still accord him that respect and honour because he’s got a major role to play in the team.”

“Musa has got some leadership qualities whether we like or not as well but he can always give us some good 45-60 minutes when it becomes really necessary, that is why we try to see how we can help him honorably leave the scene hopefully after the World Cup,” Eguavoen said.

The Fatih Karagümrük winger is Nigeria’s most capped male payer at 103 games for the Super Eagles.

