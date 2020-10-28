Musa up for highest bidder

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, is set to announce his new club after parting ways with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr by mutual consent. The 28-year-old winger is now a free agent and he is expected to make announcement of his next club in coming days.

There are a lot of interests from Turkish clubs and his former club in Russia CSKA Moscow but Musa’s agent said he would be going for the highest bidder. “He has already been linked with some top Turkish clubs, but these clubs do not have the cash they had two years ago.

“It is most likely that he could be heading back again to Russia where he made name playing for CSKA Moscow or a sister club who still value his style.” Ahmed Musa was the highest earner at the Riyadh club after he signed a four-year contract soon after his heroics at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

