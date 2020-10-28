Sports

Musa up for highest bidder

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, is set to announce his new club after parting ways with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr by mutual consent. The 28-year-old winger is now a free agent and he is expected to make announcement of his next club in coming days.

There are a lot of interests from Turkish clubs and his former club in Russia CSKA Moscow but Musa’s agent said he would be going for the highest bidder. “He has already been linked with some top Turkish clubs, but these clubs do not have the cash they had two years ago.

“It is most likely that he could be heading back again to Russia where he made name playing for CSKA Moscow or a sister club who still value his style.” Ahmed Musa was the highest earner at the Riyadh club after he signed a four-year contract soon after his heroics at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Former agent drags Osimhen, Lille to court over Napoli move

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…demands 5m Euros for job The last has not been heard of the controversy surrounding Victor Osimhen’s move to Serie A giants Napoli as his erstwhile agent Jean-Gérard Benoit Czajka has said he will head for court after he was sacked before the deal was concluded. Czajka claimed he had been the player’s agent since […]
Sports

Organisers set agenda for National Principals Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organisers of the National Principals Cup for secondary schools have proposed to hold the competition at the end of the year, as a fitting event to relax students from the boredom and trauma of the long lockdown. Coordinator of the age-long and prestigious school sports event, Tony Pemu, also Managing Director of Hideaplus, gave the […]
Sports

JUST IN: Announcement on Messi’s Barca situation to be made soon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marcelo Bechler, the Brazilian journalist who has been breaking the news on Lionel Messi’s saga at Barcelona has twitted that at 5.pm Spanish time, there will be an official announcement on the resolution of the Lionel Messi case. The world waits… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: