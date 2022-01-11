Musa wants trophy as retirement gift

…says it’s last AFCON for him

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has declared that Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations will be his last for the national team while looking forward to calling it a date with the national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later in the year. Speaking with journalists during the Super Eagles press briefing, the former Leicester City of England forward said with AFCON coming after two years, he doesn’t see himself still playing for the national team. “We really appreciate the welcome from the Garoua citizens and we are looking forward to the opening game on Tuesday,” he said. “I think this is my last AFCON and I have spoken to the boys that this is the only gift you can give to me. Because this is my last AFCON. And the boys says they are ready. “My first AFCON was in South Africa in 2013 and we won it, the second was in Egypt and we ended with the bronze medal, this is my last AFCON and we want to win it.” “Like the coach said, we are ready to take it one match after another, we are going to end in the final and win the cup because everyone is aware of what we are here for.”

