Mushka: Challenges of being youngest female Editor-in-Chief in S’Leone

Most people have been known to gape in shock at their first meeting with Maraya Mushka. Nobody can blame them for their shock, especially those who have seen and read a copy of ‘La Fete International Magazine’ in Sierra Leone. Yes, many find it difficult to believe that someone as young as Mushka could be the co-founder and Editor-in- Chief (EiC) of such a powerful, compelling and entertaining magazine.

Mushka is not just a young female journalist shattering glass ceilings, she also has a brilliant mind. Although she refused to disclose her age, journalists, who knew her during her stint with ‘African Independent Television (AIT)’ and ‘British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)’, described her as young, dynamic, selfless and hard-working.

She, however, told our reporter that getting to this present position had not been a walk in the park. According to her, she practically had to fight and claw through grits, including selling water on the streets, in order to achieve her desire of making a mark.

Mushka was at a very young age, when she realised that life was not fair, but she also realised that anyone with a strong desire and a well outlined purpose in life, could become successful. Even as a young girl, she knew that where she was, was not the best, and that the only way to reach her target, was by working hard to get an education. With a reminiscent smile, she said: “Today, the young girl that sold water to help keep the home front going is gradually transforming the thinking of African parents; that the girl-child is worth educating and investing in.

At an early age, I learned how to be my self-critic and best teacher and adviser and have been trusting God for more breakthroughs.” While growing up, her desire was to be a lawyer, but because of the financial burden on her parents, she needed to do something to support the home front. She got a job in marketing and from there moved to The ‘AIT’ Sierra Leone, where she worked and at the same time went for lectures. Mushka, a philanthropist alongside her friends, is known for reaching out to young children in Sierra Leone with a desire to do more. To this end, she, her friends and colleagues have tasked themselves in giving to charity through contributions.

She said: “My desire is to make the world conducive for all and to leave a lasting smile on the faces of my family and people around me.” Mushka said that her humanitarian efforts were funded from personal savings and ‘La Fete Magazine’ as a brand,which she represents. She added: “I take out time to render humanitarian support to communities.” She explained that side from her personal savings, some of her friends, who believed in her cause, had been quite supportive. Asked how it felt to be the young EiC of ‘La Fete International Magazine’, she replied: “The pressure is much because there are lots of people waiting to see me fail. It’s a huge responsibility to keep doing my best and be at the top of my game.

I see it as a privilege to be a co-founder and Editor-in-Chief for a super brand like ‘La Fete’.” She mentioned that the challenges faced in the industry as a woman were numerous. She, however, wouldn’t start listing them one after the other. “Let me limit my experience to the point of being a young Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and EiC of a brand that I am proud to refer to as one of the most sought-after events and lifestyle across Africa based on our quality and flowery writing style,” said Mushka. She continued: “In this part of the world, journalism is a thankless profession bedeviled with loads of challenges.

More so when you’re a woman vying to be recognised in an industry where most men assume they have the upper hands and are better. Aside from that, it’s never an easy terrain searching for a business in different circles with the inherent challenges which to this end, I have managed to overcome because of my drive, desire, and passion to carve a niche for myself as a different personality within the industry.

Being arguably the youngest female EiC and CEO of a unique brand like ‘La Fete’ is not the cherry on a cake. It comes with the ability to stay modest and humble and keep working to reach my set goals.” She said that setbacks have often arisen from business encounters with some men, who erroneously thought she was ready to give more than was ready to give. Her words: “The prevalent setbacks within the industry are not far-fetched from the fact that as a young lady, nearly every potential client wants a relationship, which they shove in my face at the first time of the meeting.

The initial impression I get from their niceness and accolades is that they are impressed with my drive to do something meaningful with my career. And with promises of ensuring I’ll get the business, but as soon as I made it clear that I was not interested in a sensual relationship, and will love to maintain a cordial business relationship, I will suddenly become public enemy number one. This hurts deeply because at the end, the strong business prospects will evaporate in a twinkle, all because I refused to play ball. Fortunately, these setbacks have fine-tuned me into a better person, and businesses are not a do-or-die affair.

Amid these setbacks, I have been fortunate enough to work with men, who I can describe as gentlemen. These men appreciate my efforts as a woman, and provide me with the opportunity to showcase what I’m capable of doing in terms of quality delivery of services. And to a larger extent, our work proves the test of time in terms of quality.” Another challenge Mushka faced was a situation where some senior colleagues within the industry found it difficult to appreciate her level of expertise and had rather judged her by the fact that she is a woman and quite young.

“They forget the old saying that, ‘the headmaster was once a pupil,’” laughed Mushka. Mushka said that the only constant thing in life was change, which everyone must learn to appreciate and accommodate. The EiC explained that she preferred the attitude of men and women at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), where she studied and later got a certificate. She said that the NIPR license was written by captains of industries and professionals from other fields and that the male counterparts within the institute did not see a female as a competition, rather they saw them as partners in progress and would utilise every opportunity to tap from one another’s wealth of experience and knowledge. She added: “But as you already know, here we are averse to subjecting ourselves to women, let alone a young lady striving to achieve greatness, which I see as an affront. “Worst case scenario is that women within the industry aren’t learning better because they focus on fighting one another rather than searching for means of improving their lots in the industry.

I am not in a competition with anyone, and as far as I know, the sky is big enough to accommodate all birds. My take here is to be your self-critic and competition, and keep striving to break boundaries against all odds.” Mushka said that in the next 10 years, she would like to heave a sigh of relief with good feelings that she has paid her dues and contributed to the national development of Sierra Leone and Africa in general, through her efforts. She advised women not to limit themselves to being second fiddle, stressing that they should take front stage and ensure they work hard, not seeking favouritism through sensual relationships or god-fathers’ platforms.

Further advising female journalists, Mushka said: “Don’t forget that Rome was not built in a day. Keep doing the right thing and in no distant time, the result and reward will come. My simple way of life has drawn me into having more male friends than females. I must confess that I’m drawn to them because I learn how to be a stronger personality through our friendship. I’m also encouraged by the fact that they honestly admire my little efforts, which is an encouragement for every woman. In a nutshell, it boils down to adopting the right personal positioning of oneself and personality and never giving up on your dreams and beliefs.”

