Music buff, Geobek opens up on Pan-African Mission and the Yaba Buluku Boyz story

The Mozambican trio of DJ Tárico, Nelson Tivane and Preck aka the Yaba Buluku Boyz have come to established themselves as a musical force to reckon with, far from home and indeed Africa as they continue their conquest of hearts through their Amapiano brand of music.

But their story might have been the other way round if not for the midas touch of a music buff known as George “Geobek” Beke who weaved the strings of their musical destiny by giving them a breath of life.

South Africa-based George “Geobek” Beke who describes himself as a creative strategist, music executive and Pan-Africanist started off with an Afro-centric campaign hash-tagged #GeobekStandard with a view to putting African music on the world map and discovered the Yaba Buluku Boyz as upcoming acts with a huge potential. And with his vision of grooming the incoming wave of African talents to be stakeholders in the financially buoyant global music arena, Geobek steered their ship to the shores of Nigeria where the group recorded instant success.

Taking a cue from his philosophy of matching the small acts with the big guns in the music industry Geobek masterminded the mega collaboration between the Yaba Buluku Boyz and the African Giant, Burna Boy for the remix of their hit single “Yaba Buluku” which has earned them global recognition and awards.

At the close of the year, December 31, 2021, the trio sealed the year with a release of a single titled “Tell Somebody” in collaboration with Mama Africa, Yemi Alade, produced by Geobek Records and Effyzzie Music, the respective labels of both artists.

The trio of DJ Tárico, Nelson Tivane and Preck aka the “Yaba Buluku Boyz” were busy all through the ‘Detty December’ in Lagos featuring at premium events. They were featured by Burna Boy on his Burna Boy Live Experience show. Featured performance at Phyno and Olamide show, and headliners of their flagship festival shows 2RSFEST.

A handful of nightclubs in Nigeria have also hosted them and gave them VIP treats. All thanks to the music engineer and puppeteer known as Geobek, born George Beke, the owner of Geobek Records.

The South Africa-based media cognoscente who has been quite vocal about his Pan-African mission has also stamped his footprints on other African countries like Ghana, South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Tanzania where he is perennially sniffing for talents desirous of world’s glory.

“I am set to put Africa’s next big thing on the map & co-sign upcoming artists with my industry mates through my music project “Geobek Standard“. I’ve got my ears in #Ghana #Nigeria #SouthAfrica #Mozambique #Botswana #kenya #Tanzania. I’m taking this month to listen to Africa’s next prodigies, tag them on this post. #theafricawewant’, Geobek stated on his Instagram page.

Geobek’s formidable resumé hosts Mr. Eazi’s ‘Leg Over’ (Remix) which featured French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign; ‘Sampudi’ by Burna Boy; Runtown’s ‘Money Bag’ featuring Dj Khalid; Mafikizolo’s ‘Happiness’ featuring Mr. May D; Tell Everyone featuring Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Sol, Sarkodie, Becca and Toofan; as well as Laylizzy’s ‘Slay’ and ‘Hello’ featuring AKA to name a few.

George Beke known in the music space as Geobek was born in Port Harcourt City of Rivers State, Nigeria. George Beke is reputed as one of Africa’s dynamic A&R specialists, executive producer, doubling as an equally stellar creative strategist for brand development, media and production.

He has always been a man of many talents, with great experience in the music, film and entertainment industry, armed with an excellence that is evident in his ability to scout and nurture the imaginative potential of African recording artists.

The Yaba Buluku Boyz are signed to Geobek Records, a Nigerian-owned record label based in South Africa and Nigeria. It is a Pan-African record label owned by a Nigerian named George Beke and better known in the entertainment space as Geobek.

According to Geobek, the vision of the label is to get artists across Africa and empower them through collaborations to build up their brands to become a powerhouse on the African music scene.

