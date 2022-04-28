News

Music executive, Daniel Chiori Cole delve into music

…..unveil new name

Foremost music executive and creative of leading showbiz outfit, Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Chiori Cole have delved into music as a way of lending his voice so various societal vices through releasing of brilliant body of works that is not just to entertain alone but send vital messages too.

Now officially identified with the stage name ‘MANSA COLE’, the new budding artist is gearing up towards putting his first EP (Extended Playlist) tagged ‘The MANSA EP’.
Speaking on the soon to be released project, Cole disclosed that is the new EP is a story of grass to grace, celebration of Life, struggles, pains and moreover to give life a meaning.

He said ‘I decided to embark on this EP journey because as humans it is known that change is constant it’s either you’re going up your circle or you’re going down the pecking order. This EP has given me meaning to Life, and free will to do what you want at any point in time. Life doesn’t stop you from being who you want to be, you can only stop yourself from being who you want to be’.

Having been in the creative industry for over 10years; Mansa Cole has worked with the brightest of superstars in Nigeria that includes 2baba, Burna Boy, Olamide, Davido, Kizz Daniel Future, Zlatan, Buju, 1da Banton, Solid Star, Wizkid amongst others, with his entrance into the mainstream music, Mansa sure has a lot to deliver through his musical prowess and experiences.

The Mansa Cole 5 Track EP features the brightest stars from Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The MANSA EP is however an avenue to express myself through music as we’ve done through other business models we’ve created over the years.

 

Our Reporters

