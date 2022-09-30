Music has always been my chill out zone – DJ Jimbo

Jimi Anthony Shadare, also known as DJ Jimbo, is a renowned Nigerian Disc Jockey (DJ) and CEO of Effrakata Entertainment. He has carved a niche for himself as he combines music from all African countries. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experience, how he became a DJ, the industry, Afrobeat and Burger Highlife. He also talks about his experience organising concerts in Francophone countries, among other issues. Excerpts

Tell us how your career as a Disc Jockey (DJ) began? Was it by happenstance?

Music has always been my chill out zone. On discovery of Francophone music, about 23years ago, I was engaged in shows, club nights, and radio programs. For events in Lagos, I brought in top DJ’s from Francophone countries to perform. I discovered that we were not satisfying the major Anglophone audience with the Franco style DJ’s. Now, I had mastered a great part of the African Francophone music and noticed that their music and Anglophone music, (Funk, Soul, Rare groove, House e.t.c.) which I grew up with could be mixed by my knowledge of both Anglophone and Francophone music. This led to my getting the complete DJ equipment and I trained myself to include mixing to churn out a great blend of sound/ music which gets the audience happy on the dance floor. It also cut my cost in flying in my francophone DJs.

Would you say it has been worth the effort and commitment? Why?

Deejaying and learning on the job for me, has not been a challenge because of my full love of music. The fact that I can play (mix) different genres of music to give a danceable vibe gives me great satisfaction. Amongst others, I am also a Rare Groove/Old Skool Deejay who caters for that market conveniently since that was the music I grew up with in the early 70’s.

The passion for entertainment, especially music, seems to run in the family given the fact that your younger brother, Ayoola Shadare, is a Jazz music promoter. Is this the case or mere coincidence?

Well, I guess music runs in the family lineage. My Late Dad was a renowned dental practitioner, an international lawn tennis and cricket player who also had a record label, sponsored two bands with brand new equipment, coaster buses etc. The passion for music, its promotion and all, flows freely.

Being a DJ has its challenge, combining Francophone music with Nigerian music, no doubt has its peculiar experience. How have you been able to handle this?

For me, being a Deejay at the later stage of my life is actually a disadvantage considering the fact that my first record (Vinyl) gift was handed over to me by my late Dad before I was 10 years old. My Dad had a robust collection of different types of music which I got hooked on as a child… Jazz, Soul, Funk, Highlife, Juju, Saka…, just name it, he had it all. As a matter of fact, I inherited his collection on his passing to glory.

How do you decide what kind of music to play for audience, especially if it’s a combination of both young and old?

A Deejay’s job is to read the crowd and know when to blend and transit to create the vibe in swaying the crowd. If you ask me, this is where my strength lies… swinging my audience. With my background in various sound, a tune from a different genre to another (e.g. Francophone and other genres) will pop up in my head while I am busy and the mix will materialize. I take a mental note of that or write down both songs so I can practice the mix at a later point.

How has it been, organising concerts in Ivory Coast, Senegal, Benin Republic, Togo and other countries in Africa. What has your experience been like?

My organising show in Francophone countries has been a worthwhile experience on my C.V. as I tasted the sweet and sour. An aspect which came to my aid easily was the fact that I am Nigerian and that was the mentality I used in dealing with the ups and downs in putting up shows etc. From your experience, which of the various genres of music, particularly, African music gets fans on their feet the most? From my experience as a Deejay, Afropop, Afro R&B, Afro House, Afro Congo, Afro Trap get the audience happy easily.

What is the idea behind ‘Burger Highlife’?

‘Burger Highlife’ is a particular type of Highlife which the Ghanaians have coined, due to the beat infused into contemporary Highlife to create a bumpy feel to its sound.

What really is the difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats?

I have always grown to know Fela Kuti and his music as Afrobeat. Recollect I mentioned my first record gift from my late Dad which was a Fela Record. Over the years, the likes of Ebo Taylor, Femi, Seun, Made Kuti, Pat Thomas, Late Tony Allen, and a host of others, have and still deliver undiluted Afrobeat in its real sense. To me, very few Nigerian artists pick a cue from Afrobeat, wrap round, say a dance hall, house or R&B hook and term it ‘Afrobeats’.

We have sold to the world that our new generation music is named afro…

with an ‘S’, so there we are.

Would you say that Disc Jockey as an industry is getting the desired attention?

Yes, I will say it has and the notion that Disc Jockeys are never do wells or drop out is not tenable no more. I recollect my session at the last AFRIMA Nominees Event, 2021, whereby a Kenyan Nominee for The Rock Category, came to appreciate my delivery of ‘African Music’ and their desire for me to resume on stage. The art of Deejays using music to touch lives is a God given talent

Would you advice your child to be a DJ?

Definitely, it’s a pity I started late in the Day but while I am alive, hale and hearty, I will always let my passion for music and its delivery, make people happy.

Have you been embarrassed?

As a Deejay, I have not been embarrassed because I ensured that I cross checked on every aspect of myself tutorials and practical through endless sessions of practice. I am not ruling out embarrassment of any kind on the decks, in future….

when I get to the bridge, GOD will minister to me, on how to cross it. In the meantime, I am enjoying Deejaying and look forward to playing for Africans of different nationalities in a stadium setting, throwing the crowd into a frenzy.

You are the CEO of Effrakata Entertainment. What is the idea behind it, especially the name Effrakata?

Yes I am.

The name ‘Effrakata’ was gotten from my first ever Album of Koffi Olomide which I bought in London, 2001. I listened to the album many times over whereby I, my wife and children could recite and dance to all tracks of the Double Album. That was the music and artist that got me hooked onto Makossa, Soukouss, Ndombolo, Rhumba and eventually, all African Music; hence my naming my outfit as ‘Effrakata Entertainment’ under my Parent Company. This also got me and Koffi to meet and become friends, so much so that he mentioned my name in his track of 2019, titled ‘Papa Ngwusuma’ and I have equally visited him in the DRC.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...