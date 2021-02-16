Arts & Entertainments

Music label boss, Kristen Dawodu, takes love for charity a step further

KD Record boss, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, better known as Kristen Dawodu, has hinted that he is likely to expand his charity beyond social media by floating a foundation.

“I want to own my charity organisation I have planned this over and over but due to my location (United States) it’s really difficult. America is not a place like Nigeria. And most of the people I want to help are Nigerians,” he said.

Although known for long as someone with a kind heart, Dawodu further achieved prominence as a philanthropist because of his weekly charity programme on social media where he provides fund for the needy, an act of charity that he kept going during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“It’s was a tough season for everyone in the world, especially my African families. I knew money was what most people needed, so what I could afford, I gave out on a daily basis,” he affirmed.

Dawodu attributed his motivation for giving to the needy to his hard knocks experience back when he was struggling in Nigeria. He said: “It was tough for me when I was in Nigeria; life was not easy for me back then and I passed through a lot of challenges. This is my major motivation to help as many people as I can. It gives me a sleepless night to think that millions of Nigerians are still out there facing those harrowing challenges of poverty that I faced years back.”

Should his plan for a foundation materialise soon, he also gave an indication about which category of people in society are likely to be his focus on and why.

“I want to focus on helping in the area of education. I think most of our children need good and perfect education,” Kristen Dawodu avowed.

 

