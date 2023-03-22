Music Makes Everything Better – TX (Terrific Xmile)

Nigeria Sensational Music Okafor Charles Chukwuka Popularly Known as ‘TX (Terrific Xmile)’ who has emerged and is making a name for himself in the world of music. His songs are catchy and have a lot of impact. His fans are in for a treat.

Following the immense success of TX (Terrific Xmile)’ most recently released singles ‘Bless and Work & Pray featuring Mr Lush’, the uber-talented artiste is all set to bring back the heat with his new entry ‘Yawa’ on which he features another leader of the new school movement, Jaywillz on what seems to potentially be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Yawa was produced by the amazing hitmaker Josh Blu and the video was directed by the award-winning music video director, SpecialSomi on different locations in Lagos

TX (Terrific Xmile)’ ‘Yawa’, featuring Jaywillz, will be available worldwide by April First Week 2023, on digital sales platforms, YouTube, etc.

Stay glued!

