MUSIC PRODUCER, OZEDIKUS: My first earnings came from playing in churches – Music producer, Ozedikus

Not every music producer has the trajectory of success that Ozedikus enjoys in the Nigerian music scene. He’s perhaps best remembered for being the brain behind Rema’s hit record, ‘Dumebi’. His connection with Rema was aided by his association with his long-time friend and collaborator, Crayon who is also signed to Mavins Record. He recounts these details and the journey to becoming a hit-making producer to YUSUFF ADEBAYO in this interview. Excerpts…

Could you describe your upbringing and what it was like?

I grew up in Edo State. I was living with my grandparents from my mum’s side. My mum was a teacher in Benin and I’d just stay with her parents while she was working. I stayed there till I was about seven and that’s when I came to Lagos to be with my father. While I was in the village, I used to go to school part-time and work on the farm part time. I attended primary one-three in the village and when I came to Lagos I had to go back to nursery two because the standard of education in Lagos was quite different from how it was in the village.

Where did you move to in Lagos?

When I came to Lagos, my dad was still in the military so we lived in Ojo Barracks. After a few years, we moved to Okokomaiko. We lived there for a while before we moved to our permanent house around Iyana-Ira.

You talked about your dad being in the military, did that have any impact on your upbringing?

I think the biggest one was that for the earliest stages of my life, I wasn’t living with my dad. I was about nine years old before I started staying with him constantly. Also, living with him in the barracks had an impact on me because living there is a totally different way of life. A lot of people who lived there eventually don’t turn out right because of certain things and there’s also the stereotype. Also, there are specific ways my dad being in the military has affected me that I can’t necessarily explain, but I know it had an impact on me.

How did you get into music?

I wasn’t musically-inclined till around JSS2. The church my parents attended had a branch that was right in my compound and they needed someone to play the keyboard and my dad suggested I learned how to play. They made an arrangement for someone to teach me how to play and after learning for a month, my teacher had to leave because he was a touring artist. He didn’t come back for a while and I just started linking up with friends in the area because a lot of people in the area were interested in music at that time, it was a trendy thing to do. It became a little competition to see who the best keyboardist, guitarist, and drummer was.

How did it evolve from you playing at churches to you becoming a professional musician?

Initially I was just playing in churches for the thrill of it but over time I found out that churches were willing to pay for me to play, so I was playing for different churches and getting paid. That was the first way that I was earning from music. Over time, when I went to school – an affiliation programme at Federal University of Technology, Minna, that I did in Lagos. I saw that more churches were willing to pay me. I also became known as one of the top keyboardists in my area. Some of my friends in the area who were producers usually took me to the studio to play the keyboard for them during sessions and that’s how I found out about production.

Do you remember the time frame when that transition happened?

I think the first time I stepped into a studio was around 2014. That was the first time I saw how it all worked and played the keyboard for my friends in the studio. It took me an extra two years before I developed an interest in making beats because around that time to even get into production you need to have a laptop and some kit, and it was not easily accessible for me at that time. It was when I had access to a laptop two years later that I started learning production.

I wonder what your early beats sound like…

It was mostly gospel music because that’s where I was coming from. Gospel music and hip-hop were the biggest influences for me. A lot of people used to say my production sounded like church music and I think it’s just what happens when people transition from making music in the church to secular music. Over time, I just evolved and it helped that before I fully got into production my major inspiration was Masterkraft. Back then, he was a pianist for Tim Godfrey, and we used to score them to play at our own events. When I saw him transition to production, I knew it was something I could also try out. I observed him and started tweaking my sound to make it sound less churchy, so it can be accepted.

What musicians were you working with as you made that journey into production?

Most of them were just my friends in the area, but I remember working with Crayon and Soft because we all started in the same studio (Much More Studio) at Ojo Barracks.

You’ve worked with Crayon that long?

Yes, when I was living at Ojo Barracks I didn’t have a studio to work at. I was working in the church mostly and some guys would just walk past and they used to enjoy what I made. A friend found out and said he’d take me to a proper studio to make music. He took me to Much More Studio and I met a lot of people there including Crayon. I was still learning and they taught me how to arrange recordings. Soft used to live around that area and he came around occasionally. I met Crayon while he was recording a song there and we just started working together. The first song we made was taken to radio stations and it was rejected because the quality wasn’t nice. He came back and told us to make a proper song which we did, and that’s just how our relationship started.

What was the earliest song that gave you mainstream buzz?

It was t h r o u g h C r a y o n .

His song was the first one I produced that got played on radio, it was a song called “Stay Loyal”. He took the song to City FM and they tweeted it and tagged us. That’s how it all started. We did two other songs that got plays and that’s when I started getting calls from other people.

How did you get to meet Don Jazzy?

Around the time I was working with Crayon, I left the area and moved to Ojodu/ Berger in 2016. I was an in-house producer for a label and Crayon used to come around to work with me. We did a song then and it started to pop. A friend of Crayon played the song at the Mavin office and BabyFresh heard it. He called Crayon and asked him to come over with me. They asked us to play songs we’d worked on and we played them a number of songs. It was the day we also met Don Jazzy and we just had a conversation and left. From then, we started working on songs and sending the songs to them. All this happened from 2017 to 2018.

Was that also the same timeline when you started working with Rema?

I met Rema in 2018 when I was visiting Crayon on the island. Crayon was already living with the Mavin guys because he was under development and I was still on the Mainland. I hadn’t seen him for a few months and I was on the Island for something and just decided to go see Cray. That was the day I met Rema and after a while I started living with them. We just connected and started working since then.

Rema once said that “Dumebi” was rejected by another artiste, what do you remember about making it?

An artiste reached out to me and asked me to make a beat around an idea. I went to a friend’s place and worked overnight and one of the beats I made was the one for “Dumebi”. But apparently the beat wasn’t what the artiste was looking for because it was sounding like R&B. I sent the beat to another artiste and he said he liked it but when I got to the Mavin Studio that evening, I told Rema what happened and he told me to send the beat to him. Rema liked it, but since someone already liked it, he said if the person used it, we’d remake the beat. When they wanted to put out the song, I hit up the artiste to know if he used the beat, but I didn’t get any response and that’s just what happened.

How would you describe your style as a producer now?

First off, a lot has changed. It has also come down to access to certain types of equipment and tools that a street producer might not have access to. Working with Mavin and BabyFresh, I’ve also become experienced; same thing with Altims. They are super-talented and are always willing to share ideas with me. My style now is just trying to make great music. When I got to Mavin I remember how I was sounding; listening to Altims and BabyFresh just made me better. I’ve also grown musically and in how I feel music.

What are you working on at the moment?

Currently, I’m compiling my project. I plan to drop a single first and see how it goes. It’s already in the works but it could be this year or anytime in the future, depending on how the plans work.

