Music producers should be taken more seriously – Jaysynths

Music producers are unsung heroes who are mostly behind the success of popular music stars.

Chisom Obinna Onyeke better known as Jaysynths is one of such music producers in Nigeria.

The Political Science graduate of the University of Abuja is a keyboardist and a bassist, but started his music career as a drummer.

When asked how his music journey began, the Enugu State indigene said: ”Music has always been a part of me. I started my career as a drummer, but I have grown into being a keyboardist and a bassist. As a music producer, I started in 2015 before moving to Lagos from Abuja where I spent most of life as a music director and a church keyboardist in my church. I have been producing since 2015.I have worked with most of the industry greats like Teni, Skiibii, Mr Eazi, Ice prince, Mr P, Victor AD, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and many more.”

On the changes he would love to see as regards the Nigerian music industry, Jaysynths said: “We need to take music producers more seriously. We actually should be the richest in the music industry but we are always not regarded. But I’m sure that would change soon.”

Expressing some of his plans for the future, the talented beat maker noted that he desires to be a household name.

“I know I am good at my craft. I would continue to get better. I have made a lot of sacrifice to get to this point and I believe the world will hear me soon. With dedication, excellence and God’s grace, I will surely get there. I desire to be a household name. I will be releasing my EP later this year.”

Like this: Like Loading...