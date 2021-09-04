Music Review: Jaido P is aspirational on debut EP, Shopla

In 2020, Jaido P became another rapper from Nigeria underground to launch onto the big stage. After a while in niche circles with records like Grace, featuring Zamorra and Cheque, he released G.O, with Masterkraft and Davolee, to great reception and followed it up with Tesinapot, which featured Olamide Baddo. He then followed it up with Survive, another record featuring Olamide. He has since followed it up with his debut EP, Shopla, which is also his alias. P, who is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University has now been named Apple Music’s Up Next artiste for September.

“I am as happy as a sandboy to be the latest artiste to be featured on Apple Music Up Next in Nigeria. Big thank you to Apple Music for the recognition,” he said during a press run in a build up to the release of his latest project. His seven tracks new EP sees P transition from his rap roots into more attractive sing-songy style, even though he still raps on Survive and Brokoto. While it might seem like he’s just jumping on vibes, his music is actually filled with substance and some worthy topics.

While Tesinapot discusses ratchet love via sex and Brokoto is largely formless, Omolomo, My Level, Tomorrow and Survive discuss P’s ambition and aspirations through emotions and words of affirmation. Mamma Mia featuring Joeboy is a love story. While songs on the EP aids some enjoyment, genuinely striking moments on the EP are subtly missing. At best, this EP will have to grow on many who have to be patient enough. Rating : 6.5/10

