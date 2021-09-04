Arts & Entertainments

Music Review: Jaido P is aspirational on debut EP, Shopla

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

In 2020, Jaido P became another rapper from Nigeria underground to launch onto the big stage. After a while in niche circles with records like Grace, featuring Zamorra and Cheque, he released G.O, with Masterkraft and Davolee, to great reception and followed it up with Tesinapot, which featured Olamide Baddo. He then followed it up with Survive, another record featuring Olamide. He has since followed it up with his debut EP, Shopla, which is also his alias. P, who is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University has now been named Apple Music’s Up Next artiste for September.

“I am as happy as a sandboy to be the latest artiste to be featured on Apple Music Up Next in Nigeria. Big thank you to Apple Music for the recognition,” he said during a press run in a build up to the release of his latest project. His seven tracks new EP sees P transition from his rap roots into more attractive sing-songy style, even though he still raps on Survive and Brokoto. While it might seem like he’s just jumping on vibes, his music is actually filled with substance and some worthy topics.

While Tesinapot discusses ratchet love via sex and Brokoto is largely formless, Omolomo, My Level, Tomorrow and Survive discuss P’s ambition and aspirations through emotions and words of affirmation. Mamma Mia featuring Joeboy is a love story. While songs on the EP aids some enjoyment, genuinely striking moments on the EP are subtly missing. At best, this EP will have to grow on many who have to be patient enough. Rating : 6.5/10

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Tom Cruise rants at ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew in London over COVID safety

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new “Mission: Impossible” movie, telling crew members they would be fired if they don’t obey the rules, Britain’s Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday. In expletive-filled remarks captured on audio tape obtained by The Sun, the star […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tale of birth, locality resurfaces as ‘Omo Eko’ goes on stage

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After successfully staging ‘The dancer and the poet’, a breathtaking virtual performance for Araloba Season 14, celebrating ‘Theatre Centrik at 21’, last month at Shodex Garden, Anthony, Lagos, the Lagos-based troupe is set for another feast of rich theatrical exploration with the presentation of ‘Omo Eko’, which is a tale of birth and place. Like […]
Arts & Entertainments

Crocodiles escape from farms in S’Africa

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An unknown number of crocodiles escaped from a commercial breeding farm in South Africa on Thursday 4th of March, sending the South African police on a crocodile hunt. Young Nile crocodiles measuring 1.2- 1.5 metres (four to five feet) long sneaked out of a farm in Cape Winelands, a district 150 kilometres (90 miles) east […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica