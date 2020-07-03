Music runs in my blood – ‘Ogbelaka man’

If you have ever encountered Eno Louis Enobakhare, whose stage name is Eno Louis, you would be enamoured not just by his craftsmanship as a musician and entertainer or his high business acumen as he has successfully embraced the fine mix of showmanship and business.

But also by his handsome personality, passion for music, arts and culture, his proclivity and his intellectual appeal as Eno Louis is not the one to shy away from any debate that promotes any of the worthy courses that he believes in.

Born on June 18, 1960, in Ogbelaka quarter, Benin City, Edo State to the famous family of Chief GNI Enobakhare, he was 60 years last month and a quiet celebration was held to celebrate this musician of many parts, who besides his successful music career, is also a noted poet, dramatist, author, culture, art and tourism promoter among others.

It is not surprising that he became a musician and entertainer as it could be rightly said that music chose him rather than him opting for it. He was born into a family of musicians and a very popular one at that in Benin City, as his forebears were chiefs of Benin Kingdom and you could rightly call them court musicians or entertainers from Ogbalaka quarter of Benin City, who dedicated their craft to the promotion of Benin traditional music and even contemporary music.

Music runs in my family

Eno Louis said of his foray into the world of music and entertainment, noting that music runs in his blood. “My father from Ogbelaka was the head of the royal musicians and extended that right to me,” he said.

His father was adept at playing a number of musical instruments, as he added, “My father was a violin player. All my elder brothers played music.’’

Eno Louis plays a wide range of music genres such as rock, highlife, calypso, and reggae. He is also a gifted guitarist and drummer. His journey into the musical world, according to him, started when he was in primary school.

“I started music in 1970 during my primary school days. I ventured into music because my grandfather, Ogboro, my father, GNI Enobakhare, were musicians and my senior brothers are instrumentalists, so naturally, I was well positioned to play music. But to be specific, my type of music is afrojazz, rock and gospel.”

He attended Edo College Benin City where he continued with his music as he revealed that he played music way back in his secondary days with the likes of Rev Chris Okotie of Household of God and inspired the late ‘Rainmaker’ Majek Fashek.

“I played in school with Chris Okotie as a drummer. I also inspired Majek Fashek with my Jimi Hendrix guitar playing. My last album, Osawonder, is on Itunes and other internet based sales agents. I am also a member of NARAS (National Academy of the Recording Arts and Sciences) New York chapter,” he said.

In his formative years as a musician, he encountered the late Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and could be described as one of his acolytes before he travelled to the United States of America to further his education and on his return to Nigeria in the 1980s, he took off from where he left to become an established live and recording artiste, with Benin City, his ancestral home, as he is base.

He has to his credit over 10 albums and a rich repertoire of written songs. As a live artiste based in Benin City, he is in high demand, travelling across the country on a regular basis to play for many of the high and mighty people in the country.

As an author, he has a number of publications to his name, the list include: Encyclopedia of Edo Culture, Praise, Worship and Thanksgiving, and Names of Animals in Benin Language.’ He has recently written a dance drama on Victor Uwaifo’s evergreen blockbuster song, Jolomi.

More albums in the works

The future for him is very bright as he is not letting off the steam at 60, with plans to keep playing, especially producing more albums. “I would like to release more albums,” he said, even as he lamented the fact that there is no reliable recording companies across the country to work with. “But no recording company,” he added.

According to him, he has made some good music both live and studio, however, there is more to look forward to, as he said, “The best is yet to come.’’

Music schools needed

His verdict on Nigerian music scene is not that of a sweet song, as he lamented the downward trend in the industry as things are not what they seem. To instill discipline and professionalism in the industry, he called for the establishment of music schools across the country among others.

“Music schools are needed, more meaningful songs written, songs like love ‘Adure’ by Rex Lawson, ‘Olomi Jowo’ by Ebenezer Obey, and ‘Mame’ by Celetine Ukwu, ‘Joromi’ by Prof Victor Uwaifo,” are some of the songs that made the music scene in the country years back an enviable one.

Besides, Eno Louis also advocated for the discovery of talented musicians and gifted song writers. “The industry should scout for talents and good songs,” he said.

Local songs are good

When it comes to music and songs, his preference remains the indigenous sounds and songs as they are what will stand the test of time and give Nigerian music the much needed identity, saying that: “Local songs are good, Rex Lawson, Manu Dibango, Fela Kuti, and Victor Uwaifo, all made money singing local songs.”

Passionate about arts and culture

Aside his music, one of the areas that Eno Louis has made a name is that of his promotion of arts and culture, as he has immensely over the years contributed to the development and promotion of the Benin arts and culture.

“I am passionate about the promotion of arts and culture, first, I am a culture man, and my father was an art enthusiast. He left a library that contains about 5, 000 books for me and through the books I became interested in arts and ever since my childhood days I have been at the vanguard of promoting arts,” said Eno Louis.

On the rested Bronze Festival

One of his outstanding signature contributions was the introduction of the Bronze Festival, an annual festival, which was celebrated for over three years before it was rested due to some factors outside of his control.

It was solely a private initiative, which enjoyed the support and sponsorship of corporate bodies such as Guaranty Trust Bank and NPDC. Perhaps one of the major reasons for the suspension of the festival is the paucity of funds from sponsors, a situation decried by him, as he accused the government of not funding the art and culture sector of the economy.

Government should fund arts and culture sector

“Government must wake up from its slumber and support the arts. For example, Benin Bronze heads alone can bring in $4 million to Igun Street yearly. I thought Governor Godwin Obaseki would support me to help artistes make money, unfortunately, I am not getting much, he supported me when we did the Bronze Festival, an exhibition of 3, 000 arts works, but I expected him to do more.

“Government is not promoting the arts because people in cultural positions are not there by merit. They do not know what to do.”

Books make life meaningful

One thing that you can easily decipher about Eno Louis is his intellectualism and penchant for letters, as he comes across as a very cerebral musician who is widely read, and with a rich personal library at his beck and call.

More often than not in discussion with him or debate, he would regale you with his almost encyclopedic grasp of the subject matter and recommends quite a list of must read books.

For him, this is a function of his rich background and the romantic relationship that he has notched with books, as he tells you that reading and books are some of the things that have given meaning to his life.

To him, “you are what you read, books make life meaningful.”

Youthful looks

Eno Louis’ does not really appear his age, 60 years, as he looks quite youthful, with athletic built. He does not attribute his youthful looks to any particular health regime or routine. “My youthfulness is by God’s grace. I feel grateful to God for it and looking this young and healthy at 60,” he said.

