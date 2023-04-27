Music sensation, BMF, introduces new album ‘Da Lifestyle’

Sensational music act, Oke Dolapo, better known as BMF (Blowing Money Fast) has concluded plans to consolidate on the impression and statement he’s made on the Nigeria’s music industry, as he’s set a date to release his sophomore album, ‘Da Lifestyle’.

The album alongside its video will be released May 5, 2023. The Afrobeat effort is expected to educate and entertain lovers of good music in the country and around the world.

The Dubai-based singer and song writer dropped his debut effort, ‘Overcomer’ in 2022, and has not looked back as he’s continued to unleash his musical prowess to the excitement of music lovers.

BMF, since he hit the limelight a few years ago has not ceased to dazzle with his excellent vocal and mind-blowing delivery even as he continues to build a vibrant brand for himself, spreading gospel of his music across various countries and cities.

Dolapo, who equally is the boss of BMF Records, in a brief chat, spoke about the on-coming album: “My new album was deliberately designed to consolidate on the heat and wave generated by my previous one. The album has seven great tracks, and one of the innovations in it is that, we featured another great talent, a rapper, Adekunle Idowu a.k.a Idowest.”

Born into the family of Oke in Osun State, Dolapo started exhibiting interest in music at a tender age, so it was not surprising when he eventually decided to go professional with his music. BMF’s kind of song reflects respect he has for his native culture. He’s perfected art of infectious rhythm and irresistible lyrics that has deep roots in his culture.

The Afrobeat artist aside of music, has great business skills even as he has his hand in different thriving business concerns. His hobbies include music, soccer, writing and dancing. He hopes to engage in a duet with Burna Boy and Olamide, soon.