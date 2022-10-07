Arts & Entertainments

Music star, Ayra Starr, speaks on life before fame

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH, Comment(0)

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has recounted how she dealt with song unpopularity at concerts as a budding artiste. The music star spoke about her career growth in a Twitter post on Tuesday. In the tweet, Starr said as of early last year, she used to take her friends and family members to concerts to sing along with her — in situations where the audiences do not know the song. “Early last year I used to take my friends and family to concerts and performances just in case no one knew my music, they would help me scream my songs and ginger the audience,” she wrote.

The singer, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, has begun to enjoy fame since she joined Mavin Records, a music label owned by Don Jazzy, in January 2021. Starr recently talked about how living in Lagos, Abuja and Cotonou influenced her music career. “Growing up in different cities from Lagos, Abuja to Cotonou has helped me transform different energies into my sound. Cotonou is like a beach, very calm and serene and it’s a place where you can get your mind together,” she said. “Then Lagos, for creatives and a creative person like me, Lagos just feels like home, something was always going on, there is always one party somewhere, I would go to parties that I was not invited to.

The commotion, the vibe, everything that is happening. Everybody is doing something, everyone understands the struggle and everyone is working just as hard as me. “Doing music has not always been fun, there’s no time for anything personal at all. I knew that was going to be a problem but God, my family, and others around me have kept me going.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid, Tems’ ‘Essence’ rated 5th best song in 2021

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

‘Essence’ by Nigeria’s Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a. Wizkid, featuring fast-rising singer, Temilade Openiyi, a.k.a. Tems, has been rated the number 5th best song for 2021. The song was voted number 5 in the BBC’s “poll of polls” that combined the results of 30 critics’ end-of-year lists published by the most influential music magazines, blogs, newspapers and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Toks Asher Young Dishes Out Advice To Artistes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Toks Asher Young has advised artistes especially upcoming and rising ones to set long term goals as opposed to short term objectives. Speaking to our reporter, he said a lot of artistes today are more invested in the short term goals of fame, money & bright lights instead of the long term benefits like classic/evergreen […]
Arts & Entertainments

Paul Adams: I thought I’d call it quits with bachelorhood in 1989, but…

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Recently, veteran actor, graphic artist, show host and content producer, Paul Adams, called it quits with bachelorhood as he tied the nuptial knot with his sweetheart, Lola, in Lagos. The wedding was followed with a colourful reception held at the City Club, Surulere, Lagos. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Edo State-born thespian, said “it feels […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica