Music star, Ayra Starr, speaks on life before fame

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has recounted how she dealt with song unpopularity at concerts as a budding artiste. The music star spoke about her career growth in a Twitter post on Tuesday. In the tweet, Starr said as of early last year, she used to take her friends and family members to concerts to sing along with her — in situations where the audiences do not know the song. “Early last year I used to take my friends and family to concerts and performances just in case no one knew my music, they would help me scream my songs and ginger the audience,” she wrote.

The singer, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, has begun to enjoy fame since she joined Mavin Records, a music label owned by Don Jazzy, in January 2021. Starr recently talked about how living in Lagos, Abuja and Cotonou influenced her music career. “Growing up in different cities from Lagos, Abuja to Cotonou has helped me transform different energies into my sound. Cotonou is like a beach, very calm and serene and it’s a place where you can get your mind together,” she said. “Then Lagos, for creatives and a creative person like me, Lagos just feels like home, something was always going on, there is always one party somewhere, I would go to parties that I was not invited to.

The commotion, the vibe, everything that is happening. Everybody is doing something, everyone understands the struggle and everyone is working just as hard as me. “Doing music has not always been fun, there’s no time for anything personal at all. I knew that was going to be a problem but God, my family, and others around me have kept me going.”

