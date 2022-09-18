Body & Soul

Music star, CKay plans private listening party for new song ‘Sad Romance

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

It’s in the grapevine that Warner Music Africa is putting the final details to host CKay’s album Listening party coming up on the 22nd of September in Lagos. Chukwuka Ekweani, better known by his stage name CKay,

Will be playing songs from his latest album. The event which is tagged as private listening party will treat strictly invited guests to CKay’s latest song ‘Sad Romance’ CKay, who is a popular Nigerian singer-songwriter and record produce is signed to Warner Music South Africa, and Atlantic Records.

 

He rose to limelight after his single ‘Love Nwantiti’ went viral on social media as theme song for dance challenge and social videos. The song won him several awards and billboard Top chats.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

