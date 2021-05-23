Body & Soul

Music star, Falz celebrates dad’s birthday with throwback photos

Popular music star and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz the Bahd Guy celebrated his father’s birthday by sharing the best throwback photos of the renowned lawyer, Femi Falana.

 

Some of the fans of the super talented rapper who commented on his post on social media said it was hilarious and heartwarming to see photos of the vibrant lawyer and human right activist in his young days. Falz shared the photos with a birthday message,

 

“Thank you for staying true through the years. For being a great father, teacher, mentor, idol, brother and friend all in one body. I am blessed to be your son.”

