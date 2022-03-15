News

Music Star, Lucianne Announces An Exciting Challenge For All Football Lovers Out There

British-Nigerian singer, actress, and entrepreneur Lucianneannounces an exciting football challenge that is aimed to empower and expose young talent in Nigeria. She is the co-owner of a fast-growing Nigerian League-side football club Atlantic Business and is very focused on developing the football scene in the country.

Through her music, Lucianne encourages everyone to participate and “may the best footballer win!” The challenge entails creating a short video with the artist’s debut single “More”, showing one’s football skills and creativity which will give the fans a chance to win a £1000 cash prize!

“More” is a fantastic song that showcases the artist’s talent and creativity to the fullest. Through the song, Lucianne’saudience gets to find out about a beautiful romance blooming in the virtual space, a romance that is ready to spread its wings into the real world. The song has garnered huge amounts of attention in the media with over 150K plays and counting which is an impressive number for an official debut.

Lucianne had been performing and singing from the age of eleven. Prior to her official music debut, Lucianne spent years pursuing her acting dream and making a name for herself in the second largest film industry in the world, Nollywood, starring in films such as Three Thieves (Netflix) and Dark Room.
She burst onto the UK afrobeats music scene in 2016 with her seminal track ‘Ijo’ featuring Mista Silva, garnering support from the likes of BBC 1Xtra, Soundcity TV and ReprezentRadio, before also crossing over to achieve success as an actress in Nollywood.

Lucianne is determined to make the best of 2022 and drop more fresh music in the coming months. Her newly announced football challenge is bound to fuel players and fans alike to show off their skills which in turn will help the football community to uncover some fresh talent!

 

Our Reporters

