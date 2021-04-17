Musical Copyright Society Nigeria appoints Matthew Ohio on its board

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) has announced the appointment of entertainment entrepreneur and investor, Matthew Ohio, as its newest director on its board. The appointment was announced alongside that of veteran musicians, Sunny Nneji and Asha Fapohunda (Gangali).

The appointment of Ohio was based on his vast interests and representations in the music industry, which MCSN is expected to leverage on to increase the quality and quantity of its membership and repertoire. According to a press release on the appointment, the development came after the General Council (the Board) of MCSN at its meeting unanimously approved the nominations of the three music personalities as members of the Society’s Board of Directors.

“With a background in Communications from Olabisi Onabanjo University, he founded El’Carnaval Limited, an entertainment company, with core focus on concert’ productions, experiential marketing, production management, touring and artistes booking. Since its inception, the outfit has created events and concerts for leading brands such as MTN Nigeria, Remy Martin, Glenfiddich, Diageo, Hennessy, and MTV Base. Ohio also sits on the Felabration organising committee and has been in charge of curating the widely celebrated festivals line up since 2010,” the statement read in part.

Reacting to the appointment, Ohio said, “I feel grateful and honoured to be appointed as a director of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN). I intend on carrying out my duties in the interest of the music industry and its practitioners at large while applying my knowledge and resources to bring value to the MCSN.” In this new capacity, he will offer directorial contributions to The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria. The Chief Executive Officer of MCSN, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, while making the announcement of the appointments commented that the appointments signify the inclusion of more hands to work for the building of the required structures for the music industry and strengthen the capacity of the collective management of copyright in Nigeria. He assured that with PMAN and MCSN partnership, prosperity for the Ni- gerian music industry and musician is certain.

