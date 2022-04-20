Musician killed as security operatives, bandits clash in Imo

A musician, Roco Nnadiekwe, alias Ja Rule, was on Sunday shot dead when bandits and security operatives clashed in Orlu, Imo State. It was gathered that the musician, a 2007 graduate of Political Science from Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, was cut down by a stray bullet. Roco was said to have returned to his hometown from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last week and was supposed to shoot a video of his latest single in Owerri, on Monday, before his death. A close associate of the late musician, Obinna Okoro, known as Acharaman, confirmed the incident to newsmen. Okoro said: “Roco {Ja rule} is my brother and friend since our university days. His dream was to be successful in life through his music. “After our graduation, Roco went to Port Harcourt in search of greener pastures. He returned to music three years ago and later we recorded a song which he featured me in his 1st single called “ONYE NA WAY YA”.

