Musician, Konga, makes a comeback

Years after taking a taking break in the music industry, Afrobeat artiste, Lawal Olalekan Olumo, better known as Konga, is set for a comeback, with the release of his trending album titled; AWOL. Speaking on his current work, Konga disclosed that as part of his comeback, he has recently dropped the visual of Soro, as the new work displays Konga’s creativity and zeal to give his fans a new trending tune and also create social media trends.

It is pertinent to note that Konga’s ghetto story changed when he scored the viral hit song, Baby Konga, in 2003. It’s obvious that Konga is the only Nigerian artiste who uses an ancient African language called, Eno, in a unique style to deliver his music. “Eno was used during the slave trade era as a coded way to communicate among women, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba have a way of speaking the coded language,” he said.

Currently signed to his personal imprint, Funky Monkey Entertainment; Konga as a brand believes in consistency and working hard to build a solid reputation and an outstanding body of work that hopefully will outlive him. He’s a talented artiste.

