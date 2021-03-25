Musician Lord Ivan talks about the importance of safe events in light of the pandemic

Since the dawn of this challenging pandemic, social events have seen the brunt of its damage and force. But as we begin to understand this virus’s nature and how we can mitigate it, events can be held safely and be enjoyable as we step into the new normal. Lord Ivan has a deep passion for events and voices his support for safe, healthy, and COVID-friendly affairs.

Lord Ivan has been inspired by music, entertainment, the arts, and events his entire life. Since he started producing music in his teens, Lord Ivan has had a knack for connecting with key players who drive the industry. “Events bring people together not only in a business sense but in a creative sense as well,” states Lord Ivan. “It’s not just about connecting; it’s about creating something bigger than ourselves.”

Lord Ivan agrees that the COVID-19 pandemic was a considerable blow. “The pandemic was frustrating. It was difficult,” states Lord Ivan. “It closed the doors to what ignites our passions and frees our souls.” A dark time for sure, many entrepreneurs realized that it didn’t have to last forever. With some unique and adaptive approaches, events starting to be held safely as we harnessed the power of technology and safety.

“The internet was a major launch pad to getting events back on track, and I think that is fantastic,” explains Lord Ivan. “It brought events into people’s homes where they can safely enjoy the socialization human beings can’t live without.” Going digital was the first step, but as officials learned more regarding how the virus operates, in-person became an option with the right precautions. Lord Ivan explains further, “by protecting ourselves and others, we can step out from the confines of our homes wearing masks, staying distant, and putting the safety of attendees first.”

Lord Ivan has a tremendous amount of trust in the events industry and its ability to pivot responsibly. “Event coordinators and entertainers care very deeply about their fans and attendees,” Lord Ivan states. “Safety has always been the number one priority, and that hasn’t changed.”

