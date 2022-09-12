News

Musiq Bank Kicks Off Operations in Nigeria & Unveils New Artiste “Brown Joel”

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Musiq Bank Company is proud to announce the unveiling of “Brown Joel ” as it’s newly signed artist

Brown Joel is a super talented Afro fusion singer and songwriter that creates music from his heart and communicates happy moment that awakens the spirit, mind and body.

With a targeted fan base of the trending generation (Gen-Z) of pop culture, Born Agubosim Favour Brown is a virtuoso and great performer that is ready to dominate and entertain his listeners.

MUSIQ BANK is a Record Label And Entertainment Servicing Company that is led by highly skilled young music business executives that have shown track records of nurturing and developing premium artists for stardom as well providing high level entertainment services for Africa and the Global market.

The rise of young talented artist in Nigeria (Africa) and the need to position more Afrobeats artist to the world gave birth to the vision and goals of Musiq Bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

35 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

At least 35 corps members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Sagamu, Ogun State. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists in Abeokuta on the upsurge of the third wave of COVID-19 in the state. Coker said some of […]
News

Arrested chopper: Press statement won’t exonerate you –APC chieftain tells Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…backs ACF’s call for full Investigation A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, has called on former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar not to stop at a mere press statement to exonerate himself but to address the people in order to put the records straight. […]
News

Ex Gov Kure’s wife, son in court over property 

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Crisis has hit the family of former Governor of Niger State, late Abdulkadir Kure as one of the sons, Umar Abdulkadir Kure has taken his mother, Senator Zainab Kure to the Sharia Court of Appeal of Niger State challenging the distribution of his father’s estate by an Upper Sharia Court/Administrator.   The appellant/applicant is seeking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica