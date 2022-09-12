Musiq Bank Kicks Off Operations in Nigeria & Unveils New Artiste “Brown Joel”

The Musiq Bank Company is proud to announce the unveiling of “Brown Joel ” as it’s newly signed artist

Brown Joel is a super talented Afro fusion singer and songwriter that creates music from his heart and communicates happy moment that awakens the spirit, mind and body.

With a targeted fan base of the trending generation (Gen-Z) of pop culture, Born Agubosim Favour Brown is a virtuoso and great performer that is ready to dominate and entertain his listeners.

MUSIQ BANK is a Record Label And Entertainment Servicing Company that is led by highly skilled young music business executives that have shown track records of nurturing and developing premium artists for stardom as well providing high level entertainment services for Africa and the Global market.

The rise of young talented artist in Nigeria (Africa) and the need to position more Afrobeats artist to the world gave birth to the vision and goals of Musiq Bank.

