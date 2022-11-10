Musk announces new Twitter rules

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has reeled out a new set of rules regarding the ownership of parody accounts on the platform. According to him, any Twitter handle engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be suspended permanently. He added that any verified user who changes their name on Twitter will automatically lose their verification badge without warning. The new rules come amidst the introduction of $8 per month charges for verification and other premium experience on Twitter.

He said: “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended. Previously, we issued a warning before the suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.” He said his mission was to make the platform the most accurate source of information about the world. While noting that widespread verification will democratise journalism and empower the voice of the people, Musk said the new rule is a condition for signing up for Twitter Blue.

